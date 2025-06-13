403
Iraq, Egypt, Jordan Condemn Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan condemned on Friday the Israeli occupation strikes on Iranian lands, calling them a flagrant violation of international law.
A statement from the Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim Al-Awadi urged the international community to go beyond verbal condemnations and take practical, deterrent actions.
He affirmed Iraq's unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, non-use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, expressing Iraq's solidarity with the Iranian people.
For its part, Egyptian Foreign Ministry warned, in a statement, that such actions will further ignite the conflict, potentially leading to a wider regional instability.
Egypt stressed that true security can only be attained through respecting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of states, achieving justice, and ending the Israeli occupation of Arab territories.
Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah also warned of the consequences of such escalatory actions, saying they threaten regional security and stability and risk exacerbating tensions.
Earlier on Friday, Iranian state media confirmed that Israeli occupation airstrikes on Tehran and other areas killed numerous civilians and senior military officials, while also damaging key nuclear facilities and residential neighborhoods. (end)
kt
