Ecapital Upsizes Asset-Based Lending Facility To $1.38 Billion, Expanding Capital Strength And Market Reach

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled leader in specialty finance for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across North America and the U.K., today announced a renewal and upsizing of its subsidiaries' asset-based lending (ABL) facility. The renewed facility has a three-year term and maximum commitments increased from $987 million to $1.38 billion. The facility, agented by Wells Fargo and supported by a syndicate of leading financial institutions, further strengthens eCapital's balance sheet and enables continued strategic expansion.

This milestone reflects eCapital's sustained momentum, following recent upsizes to $815 million in January 2024 and $987 million in November 2024. With this latest increase, the Company's total banking capacity across its three syndicated credit lines now approaches $2.6 billion, further empowering its Healthcare and Commercial lending teams to deliver tailored, high-impact financing solutions across a diverse range of industries.

"Our Healthcare and Commercial lending teams are at the heart of our ABL division's success," said Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital. "This upsized facility reflects the confidence our banking partners have in the expertise of these teams, as well as our broader platform. With this expanded capacity, our specialized professionals are better equipped to provide fast, flexible capital to clients in critical sectors, driving growth and stability in dynamic market conditions."

eCapital's ABL Group is driven by experienced professionals with deep sector knowledge and a long-standing track record of structuring solutions that meet the demands of complex industries. Its Healthcare team provides agile funding to medical providers, suppliers, and service organizations navigating intricate reimbursement cycles, while the Commercial team supports manufacturing, distribution, and industrial businesses with structured, reliable financing built for scale.

With this expansion, eCapital builds on the strong performance of its ABL strategy, positioning the Company to serve a growing client base and maintain lending strength across its Healthcare and Commercial operations.

About eCapital Corp

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. By leveraging a team of over 850 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as healthcare receivables financing, asset-based lending, payroll funding, supply chain financing, freight factoring, and invoice factoring, eCapital ensures that businesses have the funds they need to do more. Through its Healthcare, ABL, Staffing, Consumer Goods, Factoring, and Transportation divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions to more than 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital .

SOURCE eCapital

