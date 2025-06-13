Central Municipal Court Enhances Services With AI Pilot Program

In yet another example of how the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County is improving services while saving costs for participating towns and their taxpayers, the court recently introduced a new AI communications platform as part of a pilot program with Amazon Web Services using CloudHesive's , ConnectPath CX platform powered by Amazon Connect.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The system includes a multilingual virtual assistant to provide citizens with 24/7 access to court-related information via text messaging. Real-time responses can be delivered in both English and Spanish to share links to virtual court hearings, court schedules and notices, frequently asked questions, instructional videos and court documentation, and public defender and prosecutor contacts.

"This technology is transforming how we serve the public," stated County Executive Dennis Levinson. "It's faster than the traditional phone system and has increased capabilities."

According to Levinson, a total of 347 calls came into the court in a single day last week. The system successfully handled 45% of those calls directly without the need for agent intervention. Of the total calls, 190 were directed to a live agent while the system also sent 32 text messages with links to requested information and completed 24 call back requests.

"The ability to handle these inquiries through this system helps free up staff to concentrate on the daily operations of the court and processing cases," he added. "This does not replace employees but is used as a tool to enhance efficiency."

Levinson said the county is also planning to add self-service kiosks in the town halls of the participating municipalities that will further improve access and convenience."

"People will be able to pay their court fines in their local town halls or online, saving them from having to travel to the Central Municipal Court in Mays Landing to do so."

Nine of the county's 23 towns currently participate in the court. They include: Corbin City, Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Linwood, Somers Point, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township. On average they are saving 45% compared to what they were paying prior to joining the court. This year alone, the nine member towns are saving their taxpayers $1.26 million.

Additionally, the court provides social service resources and interventions for defendants suffering from mental illness, substance abuse, domestic violence, and homelessness. It has a recidivism rate of less than 2%.

"The Central Municipal Court is saving costs and changing lives," Levinson said. "I encourage taxpayers to urge their municipal officials to consider joining. Don't let an archaic home rule system prevent you from reaping the benefits of a consolidated court."

About CloudHesive

CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider, specializing in cloud migrations , managed services , application performance optimization, and advanced Amazon Connect solutions with AI-driven capabilities.

Its flagship product, ConnectPath CX , is a comprehensive Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform designed to deliver seamless omnichannel customer experiences with advance self service AI-driven features.

CloudHesive continues to innovate in AI, machine learning, and data analytics while expanding its presence across North America, Latin America, and Europe. As a trusted AWS partner, CloudHesive empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age with cutting-edge cloud solutions and managed services.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE CloudHesive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED