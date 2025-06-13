Intellum Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace To Streamline Access To Scalable Learning Solutions
ATLANTA, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum, the enterprise learning management technology company, today announced that its robust learning management system (LMS) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This listing enables organizations to more easily procure, deploy, and scale Intellum's education platform using their existing Google Cloud commitments.
Google Cloud Marketplace simplifies the discovery and procurement of enterprise software by enabling customers to seamlessly integrate new solutions into their Google Cloud environment. With this launch, organizations can accelerate their learning initiatives through consolidated billing, faster onboarding, and the flexibility to leverage their Google Cloud spend.
"Being listed on Google Cloud Marketplace represents our ongoing commitment to making it easier for organizations to access and adopt the Intellum platform," said Dan Hynes, VP of Partnerships at Intellum. "This new listing offers customers a convenient and secure path to scale their education efforts while building on the performance and innovation of Google Cloud."
"Bringing Intellum's learning management system to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Intellum can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."
Intellum empowers businesses to drive measurable impact through strategic education initiatives. The platform delivers AI-powered, data-driven learning experiences designed to increase customer engagement, employee retention, and revenue growth. With powerful integrations and advanced analytics, Intellum enables education at scale that's tailored to business outcomes.
Google Cloud customers can now explore and adopt Intellum's LMS and education solutions directly through Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying procurement and aligning learning investments with broader cloud strategies.
To learn more, visit Intellum's listing on Google Cloud Marketplace at
Media Contact: [email protected]
