Evergreen Home Loans® Welcomes Walter Gallipeau As Area Manager And Expands Into Texas

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Home Loans® is proud to welcome Walter Gallipeau as its new Area Manager, marking the company's official entry and expansion into the state of Texas. Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Walter brings more than 20 years of finance and business experience to Evergreen and will play a key role in managing sales performance, building high-performing teams, and driving long-term strategic growth across this exciting new market.

Walter is a seasoned leader with a passion for helping others succeed. For the past eight years, he served as Senior Vice President at Texas Bank and Trust, leading the Dallas/Fort Worth region. During his tenure, he funded over $250 million in production and was recognized as the top producer while building and guiding a high-performing team. Known for his strong communication skills and solutions-oriented mindset, Walter is deeply committed to supporting loan officers and growing production through mentorship, training, and strategic recruiting.

"I'm thrilled to join a company with such a strong foundation and people-first culture," said Gallipeau. "I look forward to building high-performing teams and helping more families achieve the dream of homeownership."

In his new role, Walter will focus on removing day-to-day operational challenges for executive leadership by overseeing sales development, implementing strategic branch initiatives, and helping recruit and retain top industry talent.

"Walter brings the perfect combination of leadership, production experience, and cultural alignment," said Brett Evertz, AVP of Loan Production and Sales Operations. "His ability to lead with integrity and develop strong local teams is exactly what we need to accelerate growth in key markets-especially as we expand into Texas."

This strategic expansion underscores Evergreen's commitment to growing its footprint and serving more communities across the country with On Time and As Promised® service.

