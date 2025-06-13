Donald Trump's Grave Warning To Iran Amid Israel Airstrikes: Planned Attacks 'Will Only Get Worse' Unless...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran-Israel Conflict: US President Donald Trump has once again called on Iran to reach a nuclear agreement with the United States, warning that attacks "will only get worse." He further cautioned that the "next planned attacks" on Iran will be "even more brutal."

"Still time to end 'great death and destruction' in Iran," Trump stated. Posting on Truth Social, he said, "There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end."

Iran-Israel Conflict

The warnings come amid renewed Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. Iranian state media reported that Israel launched a fresh attack on the key underground uranium enrichment facility at Natanz on Friday. "Minutes ago, the Zionist regime targeted Natanz again," the report said.

Following the attack, a fire broke out at Tabriz airport in northwest Iran, according to local media. Meanwhile, Israel claimed to have "neutralised" much of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' air force leadership.

Israel confirmed that the strikes targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories, and senior military commanders as part of a broader operation aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.