Karisma Kapoor To Amrita Singh: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Remained Single After Divorce
Several Bollywood actresses haven't remarried after divorce. From Amrita Singh to Manisha Koirala, many names are included in this list. Learn about these actresses
Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan in 1991. However, they separated in 2004. Amrita hasn't remarried.
Sangeeta Bijlani married cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. They divorced in 2010. Sangeeta hasn't remarried.
Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They divorced in 2017. Malaika hasn't remarried.
Pooja Bhatt married Manish Makhija in 2003. They divorced in 2014. Pooja hasn't remarried.
Karisma Kapoor married Sanjay Kapoor in 2003, but they divorced in 2016. Karisma hasn't remarried.
Konkona Sen Sharma married Ranvir Shorey in 2010. They separated in 2015. Konkona hasn't remarried.
Manisha Koirala married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010. They divorced in 2012. Manisha hasn't remarried.
