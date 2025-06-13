Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global starch blends biodegradable plastic market has shown a rapid ascent in recent years and is slated to expand further, reaching a value of $2.18 billion by 2025, up from $1.91 billion in 2024, representing a resounding compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. This voluminous rise in the market size during the historic period is attributable to various key factors, including an escalating consumer demand for sustainable packaging, heightened awareness around detrimental environmental impacts, burgeoning demand for biodegradable materials, increasingly rigorous regulations on plastic waste disposal, and the growing cost-effectiveness of starch-based plastics.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market Going Forward?

The starch blends biodegradable plastic market is set to continue its rapid expansion in the upcoming years, with growth projected to reach $3.59 billion by 2029, ushering in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. The hastening growth in the forecast period is expected to be powered by a rising demand for eco-friendly agricultural products, broader use in food packaging, heightened focus on a circular economy, burgeoning research and development in bioplastics, and an increasing inclination towards renewable resources.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving The Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market Growth?

Sustainable packaging solutions are in growing demand, giving unprecedented impetus to the growth of the starch blends biodegradable plastic market. These solutions leverage renewable, recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable resources to minimise environmental impact, mitigating waste and carbon footprint throughout the product cycle. There is a mounting consciousness driving this demand among consumers, in addition to stringent regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and carbon emissions. Subsequently, the starch blends biodegradable plastic proposition enables a reduction in dependence on petroleum-based plastics, fostering the use of environmentally friendly alternatives that naturally disintegrate, thereby minimising long-term impact on waste.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market?

Leading figures shaping the starch blends biodegradable plastic market include AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, BASF SE, Corbion NV, Green Dot Holdings LLC, NatureWorks LLC, Plantic Technologies Limited, Novamont S.p.A., Envigreen Biotech India Private Limited, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Biologiq Inc., Biome Bioplastics Limited, Cardia Bioplastics Limited, Greentech Bio Products Pvt. Ltd., Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, Balson Polyplast Pvt. Ltd., Cereplast Inc., Ecolastics Inc., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V., TGP Bioplastics Private Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market?

Occupying the market forefront, these companies are focusing on the development of biodegradable resins as a sustainable solution to reduce environmental impact and improve product performance. Biodegradable resins, which decompose naturally under microbial activity, have emerged as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastics.

How Is The Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market Segmented?

The starch blends biodegradable plastic market analysed in this report encapsulates numerous market segments and sub-segments:

Type: Polylactic Acid, Biodegradable Polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Other Types

Starch Blend Type: Thermoplastic Starch, Starch-Based Blends, Starch-Grafted Copolymers, Modified Starch Blends

Technology: Blow Molding, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Other Technologies

Product Form: Films, Sheets, Foams, Pellets, Other Forms

End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Industries

By Polylactic Acid: Starch Polylactic Acid Composites, High-Amylose Starch Polylactic Acid Blends, Thermoplastic Starch Polylactic Acid Mixtures

By Biodegradable Polyesters: Starch Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Blends, Starch Polybutylene Succinate Blends, Starch Polycaprolactone Composites

By Polyhydroxyalkanoates: Starch Polyhydroxyalkanoates Copolymer Blends, Starch Polyhydroxybutyrate Composites

By Other Types: Starch Cellulose Blends, Starch Chitosan Composites, Starch Polyvinyl Alcohol Blends, Starch Natural Fiber Reinforced Blends

What Are The Regional Insights In The Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the starch blends biodegradable plastic market in 2024. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is set to take the acceleration in growth strides during the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2025



Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025



Plastic Products Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.