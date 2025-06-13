Kanwarpreet Trehan Wins The 2025 Top Physiotherapist Award Of Threebestrated® For Re-Building Strength, Restoring Hope

Kanwarpreet Trehan

- KanwarpreetABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Physiotherapy has been around for ages and has been playing a vital role in enhancing one's mobility. Even today, its popularity has been on an upward trajectory. As a plethora of people have been opting for physiotherapy, Kanwarpreet Trehan has dedicated his career to helping people on their healing journey. ThreeBestRated, a top multinational directory, has listed Kanwarpreet among its top three physiotherapists in Abbotsford.Kanwarpreet shared,“We are grateful for winning an award from ThreeBestRated. It really highlights our dedication, hard work, and client satisfaction. We have been holding this trophy since 2022 and it has been four years now. We are deeply honored.”Kanwarpreet Trehan -Why He is the Best?Kanwarpreet is a registered physiotherapist and has been practising physiotherapy since 2015. He has been serving the lower mainland community. He believes in a comprehensive and client-centered approach to reduce pain, improve function and the well-being of the patients.Kanwarpreet has expertise in various techniques including dry needling, concussion management, vestibular rehabilitation, craniosacral treatment, manipulation technique and more. But he doesn't stop here. He has a passion for continuous learning and expanding his expertise, which enables him to stay at the forefront of physiotherapy practices. He assesses each patient's condition, listens to them and tailors treatments according to it. He takes immense pleasure in educating his patients and teaches exercises to improve their mobility. Kanwarpreet is providing treatments in English, Hindi and Punjabi.With his expertise, the services he offers include physiotherapy, spinal manipulation, dry needling, acupuncture, orthotics, concussion management, vestibular therapy, pelvic floor physiotherapy, craniosacral therapy, active release technique, post-surgical rehabilitation, TMJ issues, kinesiotaping, shockwave therapy, sports medicine and pain therapy.Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic:As a leading physiotherapy clinic, Hillcrest Physiotherapy brings a team of experienced and certified physiotherapists together under one roof. Their team has decades of combined experience and is dedicated to helping people to get their lives back on track and lead an active lifestyle. Whether an individual is looking for relief from their injury or simply wants to improve their health and well-being, Hillcrest Physiotherapy offers an array of services, catering to the needs of their patients.Blending manual therapy with other techniques, they offer a high-quality treatment. They take the time to understand their patients' needs and their problems-based on which a personalized treatment plan is developed, combining their expertise in various techniques.Hillcrest Physiotherapy strives to be not just another clinic. From treatments to creating a tranquil and relaxed atmosphere to ensure comfort, they focus on each aspect to enhance the patient experience.For those who want expert support in healing their injury or improving overall well-being, Kanwarpreet is the go-to physiotherapist. Visit hillcrestphysio .

