YRKKH Spoiler Alert: Abhira, Armaan's Legal Battle? Myra's Truth Revealed!
A new storm brews in AbhiRa and Armaan's lives! Myra's arrival sparks a legal battle. What will AbhiRa decide?Twists continue in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan's return to Udaipur leads to a confrontation with AbhiRa.Myra's arrival at AbhiRa's home leads to a heartwarming dance sequence. AbhiRa and Vidya create a dress for Myra.Armaan discovers Myra and AbhiRa together, fearing AbhiRa will separate him from his daughter.Armaan confronts the Poddars, staking his claim on the business and discovering his father's disappearance.AbhiRa learns Myra is her daughter, leading to an emotional reunion and conflict with Armaan.Vidya and Kaveri support AbhiRa as the legal battle with Armaan intensifies, promising more twists.
