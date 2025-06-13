'Ye Ek Udta Bomb Ki Tarah Hai!' Aviation Expert Flags Shocking Concerns Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Aviation & Tourism Committee Chairman Subhash Goyal called the Ahmedabad Air India crash 'like a flying bomb.' On June 13, he raised serious concerns about aircraft maintenance and aviation safety. Goyal urged the government to launch a deeper probe into technical flaws, warning such tragedies could happen again if ignored.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.