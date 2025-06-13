Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Ye Ek Udta Bomb Ki Tarah Hai!' Aviation Expert Flags Shocking Concerns Ahmedabad Plane Crash

'Ye Ek Udta Bomb Ki Tarah Hai!' Aviation Expert Flags Shocking Concerns Ahmedabad Plane Crash


2025-06-13 07:00:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Aviation & Tourism Committee Chairman Subhash Goyal called the Ahmedabad Air India crash 'like a flying bomb.' On June 13, he raised serious concerns about aircraft maintenance and aviation safety. Goyal urged the government to launch a deeper probe into technical flaws, warning such tragedies could happen again if ignored.

MENAFN13062025007385015968ID1109670158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search