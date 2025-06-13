Air India Plane Crash: Boeing Chief Cancels Paris Air Show Trip After Ahmedabad Tragedy

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg has cancelled his trip to next week's Paris Air Show, a major aviation industry event, to focus on the investigation into the Air India Dreamliner crash.

The crash has put the spotlight back on Boeing, which had been making progress under new leadership following concerns over safety and quality of planes made by the US aircraft maker. The London-bound Air India flight ploughed into a residential area of India's Ahmedabad city shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing at least 265 people on board and on the ground.

It was the first crash of a 787 Dreamliner, Boeing's flagship long-distance aircraft. "Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of everyone onboard Air India Flight 171 and all those affected in western India," Ortberg said in a message to employees obtained by AFP on Friday.

He said he and executive vice president Stephanie Pope had been in contact with Air India's leadership "to offer our full support".

Ortberg added that he had spoken with the chair of the US National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy, and "committed to her our full support to the investigative process".

Boeing is also supporting the probe by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is leading the probe, he said.

"Safety is foundational to our industry and is at the core of everything that we do. Our technical experts are prepared to assist investigators to understand the circumstances, and a Boeing team stands ready to travel to India," he said.

The Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport opens on Monday.

"As our industry prepares to start the Paris Air Show, Stephanie and I have both cancelled plans to attend so we can be with our team, and focus on our customer and the investigation," Ortberg said.