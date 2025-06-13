Raja Saab Teaser Leaks Online: Prabhas Fans Urged To Reject Piracy And Wait For Official Release

Prabhas Upcoming Movie The Raja Saab: Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly awaiting the teaser of his upcoming film, 'Raja Saab'. While the teaser is scheduled to release on June 16th, reports suggest it has been leaked online, causing concern for the filmmakers. They have expressed their disappointment and issued a stern warning, urging fans not to watch the pirated version and to stand united in protecting the cinematic experience.

'Raja Saab' Teaser Leak Angers Makers

Upon learning about the leak, the film's team issued a statement on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote, "Strict action will be taken, and any handles found sharing leaked content of 'Raja Saab' will be immediately suspended. We appeal to everyone for cooperation and urge you to stand with us in protecting the cinematic experience. Let's understand our responsibility. Be vigilant."

When and Where Will the 'Raja Saab' Teaser Release?

According to reports, the 'Raja Saab' teaser is set to release on June 16th. It's said that the teaser will not only be released online but will also have special screenings in select theaters across the country. However, details about showtimes and locations haven't been revealed yet.

When Will 'Raja Saab' Release?

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Viswa Prasad, 'Raja Saab' stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, Brahmanandam, and Yogi Babu. The film is slated for theatrical release on December 5, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.