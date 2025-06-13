Weekly Recap: 11 Health Press Releases You Need To See

Recent clinical and pre-clinical studies and analysis indicates the potential to increase lifespan and reduce age-associated degeneration in multiple organ systems has be realized with a focus on the human gene called Klotho.Despite OSA's prevalence, treatment has largely focused on mechanical solutions that are often uncomfortable and disruptive. Mosanna is pioneering a pharmaceutical solution for sleep apnea patients with MOS118, a nasal spray administered at bedtime that helps restore the body's natural airway reflex.Despite the best efforts of frontline care teams, falls remain the leading cause of injury and liability in senior living. That's why the team developed Sage Detect, which uses advanced AI to interpret daily activity patterns with highly granular data points to deliver real-time emergency alerts and wellness trend insights.The Elevation Oncology Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the acquisition by Concentra is in the best interests of all Elevation Oncology stockholders and has approved the Merger Agreement and related transactions.LMNA-related dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM) is one of the most aggressive forms of DCM, affecting approximately 100,000 individuals in the United States and Europe, who progress rapidly to end-stage heart failure. NVC-001 demonstrated significant benefits, including survival and cardiac function in preclinical models.Currently deployed across 70+ health systems, hellocare's unified platform enables hospitals to deliver AI-assisted services such as ambient documentation, digital whiteboards, patient engagement, and hospital-at-home services, all through a deeply integrated, enterprise-grade solution."This year's agenda showcases our dedication to pushing the boundaries of research, encouraging innovation, and ultimately enhancing the lives of people living with diabetes and obesity," said Rita Rastogi Kalyani, MD, MHS, the ADA's president of medicine and science.Deep Apple will discover and optimize compounds using its proprietary drug discovery platform, which combines machine-learning-powered virtual screening with structural biology enabled by cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Novo Nordisk will receive exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the resulting compounds and products in all indications."If treated early with safe and effective therapies, providers can cure virtually all patients with hepatitis C before it escalates to chronic disease and eventually cirrhosis or liver cancer," said John Ward, M.D., director, Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination. With this approval, providers can now treat HCV patients immediately at the time of diagnosis.Using advanced UV light technology, Tamarack's TruActiveprocess eliminates harmful pathogens while preserving the enzymes, proteins and immunity-supporting compounds that are often destroyed by traditional heat-based pasteurization.The new digital features, which were developed with rigorous research and testing within a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) governance framework, are being made available in a phased rollout through Cigna Healthcare's myCigna member portal. They include an AI-powered virtual assistant, personalized provider matching, smart claim submission and more.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire