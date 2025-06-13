Weekly Recap: 13 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

The program will add credit cards to OnePay's growing portfolio of financial services products, helping consumers save, spend, borrow, and grow their money - all in one place.The Streaming & Studios company will consist of Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their legendary film and television libraries. Global Networks will include premier entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the profitable Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report (B/R).Designed for businesses processing less than $300,000 in credit and debit card transactions annually, PNC Mobile Accept is a self-service solution that gives business owners fast, secure access to accept funds directly from their phone or tablet with no monthly fee."Our clients have been using RTP to pay vendors, employees and customers, but the larger cap has opened up use cases for different kinds of transactions, such as real estate and deal closings and other corporate activity," said AJ McCray, head of Global Payments Products, Global Payments Solutions (GPS) at Bank of America."Nikola has developed a robust portfolio of innovative solutions across hydrogen and battery-electric vehicle technologies, with global brand equity and a strategic patent portfolio cited by leading OEMs," said David Peress, Executive Vice President of Hilco Streambank.The $2.16 billion acquisition of Sundyne expands Honeywell's ESS product portfolio and aftermarket services, integrating critical equipment with automation and control systems powered by Honeywell ForgeWith a new executive order now requiring the US Department of Defense to scrutinize major programs that are 15% or more behind schedule or over budget, defense contractors must now act quickly to improve their efficiency and doing so would reap material benefits.Stockholder approval marks an important milestone in the process of combining Shutterstock and Getty Images to create a premier visual content company. The combined company will be well-positioned to meet the ever-changing needs of customers through combined investment in content creation, event coverage, and product and technology innovation.Harnessing the unifying power of soccer, the companies will provide open park space in six cities to bring people together, foster youth development, and strengthen community ties through sport and purpose-driven programming.The Proposed Transaction represents a significant step forward in BOXABL's mission to revolutionize affordable, sustainable housing. BOXABL currently has over 50,000 investors, representing an aggregate investment of over $200 million, who have shown support for BOXABL's mission and vision.Stellar is a blockchain designed for fast, low-cost payments and real-world utility. By potentially expanding to Stellar, PYUSD leverages the network's speed, low transaction costs, and ease of integration to enhance its utility for real-world payments, commerce, and micro-financing, offering an additional option to Ethereum and Solana.Brand new on Bybit Pay and an upgrade on Bybit Card, the new rewards program offers one rewards track and two ways to spend. Users may switch between Bybit Pay and Bybit Card based on preferences, take advantage of the latest promotions on respective platforms, and put their rewards ambition on the fast track.The partnership marks a major milestone in Wealthbox's evolution and positions the company to further scale its operations, accelerate product development, and expand its footprint across the wealth management industry.

