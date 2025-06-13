Carbon Fiber In Automotive Industry Research 2025-2034 7.6% CAGR Predicted As Demand For Lightweight Vehicle Solutions Rises

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber in Automotive Application Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Fiber in Automotive Application Market, valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2025, is projected to achieve a notable CAGR of 7.6%, reaching USD 10.34 billion by 2034

The research report provides in-depth market insights for global and regional sectors, helping stakeholders uncover new market opportunities, manage competition, and strategize investments. The data covers key players, market forecasts, geopolitical impacts, and technological developments, making it a valuable resource for top management, investors, and product developers in the automotive industry.

This market focuses on the use of lightweight, high-strength materials to boost vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, and sustainability. Carbon fiber stands out due to its low density, exceptional tensile strength, and corrosion resistance, making it ideal for applications ranging from body panels to interior parts.

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and more stringent fuel economy standards are propelling the demand for carbon fiber. Its capacity to reduce vehicle weight enhances handling, acceleration, and battery range in EVs. Furthermore, its superior strength-to-weight ratio contributes to improved safety and durability, particularly desirable for premium and high-performance vehicles.

In 2024, the market experiences considerable growth driven by consumer demand for fuel-efficient, eco-friendly vehicles. North America and Europe are leading, thanks to advanced manufacturing and strong environmental regulations, while Asia-Pacific emerges as a significant player due to its expanding automotive production and emphasis on lightweight EV materials.

Key takeaways include the importance of carbon fiber's lightweight and high-strength properties, its application in multiple vehicle components, and the regional leadership of North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing, poised to play a crucial role. The rise of EVs and fuel economy standards accelerates the demand for carbon fiber, despite challenges such as high costs and limited production scalability. Manufacturers are focusing on R&D for cost-effective and innovative solutions, promoting wider adoption beyond luxury cars into mass-market vehicles. Collaboration between automotive OEMs and material suppliers is fostering new applications.

The market segmentation by type includes polyacrylonitrile, pitch, and rayon-based fibers; by application-body structure, interior components, chassis, and drive shafts. The segmentation extends to end-users, technology, distribution channels, and global regions. The market analysis covers trends, driving factors, challenges, trade and price analysis, and the competitive landscape.

Industry stakeholders can benefit from detailed sales data, market analysis, trends, and competitive insights, aiding in strategic planning and risk mitigation. Customization options are available to cater to specific research needs, allowing tailored market division, substantial analysis, and investment insights.

