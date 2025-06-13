Leaving California Launches New Community Skool Platform To Support Californians Seeking A Fresh Start

Leaving California

Riots, fires, cost of living, and lower quality of life have pushed many over the edge

- Terry GilliamORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leaving California , the nation's leading relocation movement for Californians seeking a better life out of state, proudly announces the launch of the Leaving California Community Skool platform - a powerful new hub designed to help residents plan their move with confidence, connect with trusted relocation experts, and join thriving communities across the country.With over 300,000 members in its combined Facebook and YouTube groups and national recognition from major media outlets including The New York Times, Newsweek, and Fox Business Network, Leaving California has already helped thousands transition out of state. The new Skool platform will take that mission to the next level.The Community Skool includes:A centralized hub for relocation guidance- Educational videos, tools, and resources for planning your move- Access to vetted real estate agents, movers, mortgage and insurance professionals- Direct connections to city-specific“Moving to...” Skool communities- Personalized relocation consulting to help members choose their ideal destination“The riots, fires, refineries closing, and chaos in general have pushed many California residents over the edge and cemented their decision to leave. Our mission has always been to help Californians find freedom, affordability, and opportunity elsewhere,” said Terry Gilliam, founder of Leaving California.“This new Community Skool brings all of our resources together in one place and gives our members a clear roadmap - from deciding where to go to settling into a new life.”The platform will soon serve as the entry point to dozens of localized“Moving to...” Skools across the country - from Reno, NV to Orlando, FL - where members can interact with locals, ask questions, and get support directly from real estate professionals who have helped other Californians make the same move.To join the Leaving California Community Skool, click here.For media inquiries, contact:Terry Gilliam, FounderLeave CA, LLC

Terry Gilliam

Leave CA, LLC

+1 407-917-2347

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.