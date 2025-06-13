Weekly Recap: 16 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See
At the core of this unexpected summer drink combo is the bold flavor of NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate Black, made with deliciously smooth 100% Arabica beans. Paired with the refreshing tartness from SWOON® Classic Lemonade, the result is a perfect adult spin on your childhood lemonade stand – all in a matter of seconds! Wilson Sporting Goods and Caitlin Clark Unveil Year Two Signature Basketball Collection "I love working with Wilson to create these signature basketballs, and I hope this collection helps to inspire young girls and boys to get out and play," says Caitlin Clark, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. "I'm really excited about the designs because they share even more about me as a person and player." Airstream and Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launch Limited Edition Travel Trailer The design-forward 28-foot travel trailer found inspiration from unprecedented access to archival materials at Wright's Taliesin West home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. Key references were drawn from Wright's Usonian home design principles. Adopted by Wright in his later career, the Usonian style centers on maximizing small spaces and open floor plan efficiency, while blending interior and exterior spaces. GREY GOOSE® Vodka Debuts "GREY GOOSE Hôtel," a New Global Campaign Starring Zoe Saldaña "The opportunity to work with GREY GOOSE again after almost two decades has been such an amazing full circle moment, and I feel especially aligned with this campaign's message of living in the present," said Saldaña, "Working on 'GREY GOOSE Hôtel' has been the great reminder to stop fretting about being productive and start saying 'yes' to more moments that inspire joie de vivre." OnePay and Synchrony to Launch New Industry-Leading Credit Card Program With Walmart; Credit Card to Be Powered by Mastercard and Set to Go Live This Fall As part of the program, OnePay and Synchrony will introduce both a general-purpose card, which will serve as the program's signature card and be available to use anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and a private label card, which will be exclusively for Walmart purchases. Urban Outfitters Unveils First-Ever Pride Vinyl Collection As part of UO Celebrates: Pride, Urban Outfitters is proud to debut a vinyl collection curated in collaboration with some of today's most influential LGBTQIA+ artists, allies, and labels. Created to honor the deep connection between music, identity, and culture, the 18-title lineup features legendary releases from RuPaul, Kesha, Britney Spears, and a new drop from Frankie Grande. Chipotle Turns Up the Heat with Adobo Ranch, the Brand's First New Dip in Five Years Made fresh in Chipotle restaurants, Adobo Ranch features adobo pepper, sour cream and a unique blend of herbs and spices, bringing a craveable kick to the brand's signature burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas. Adobo Ranch will be available at Chipotle locations across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 17. SmartLess Mobile Wants You To Stop Overpaying - And They're Not Exactly Subtle About It
Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the minds (and mouths) behind the wildly popular SmartLess podcast - are taking on a new role: mobile entrepreneurs. Bringing the same smart, self-deprecating humor that's made their podcast a massive hit, the team has a new mission: help people stop paying for mobile data they don't use – and don't need. Juicier, Crispier, Tastier: Culver's Answers Chicken Craze With Revamped Sandwich Lineup Led by guest feedback and research, Culver's undertook a multi-year development process to craft its new chicken sandwiches. After extensive testing, the brand's culinary team perfected their recipe for Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Grilled Chicken sandwiches. Lowe's Taps Creator Economy to Launch First Home Improvement Creator Network, With MrBeast Among the First to Join The Creator Network deepens Lowe's connection with Millennial and Gen Z audiences, generations who turn to creators for inspiration, authenticity and trusted advice. "Driving preference and engagement with the Lowe's brand by tapping into creators with varying levels of followers is a key priority for Lowe's as we look to gain relevance with younger generations while increasing digital engagement," said Jen Wilson, chief marketing officer at Lowe's. New HERSHEY'S KISSES & Pokémon Foils Are Here With 151 unique foil designs inspired by the original Kanto region Pokémon, every unwrapping is a chance to discover, trade and collect them all. From Pikachu to Mew, each Hershey's Kisses chocolate is wrapped like a Poké Ball unveiling the classic, melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate that fans have loved for generations. Actress Marisa Tomei Launches Terra Mare: A Revolutionary Women's Wellness Brand Terra Mare addresses the unique challenges women face, including metabolic issues, hormones, and increased health risks often overlooked by conventional healthcare. Named after the Italian words for 'Earth' and 'Sea,' Terra Mare is committed to using organic, premium ingredients sourced from around the world. Two Decades, One Sweet Collab: Jonas Brothers and Friendly's Create Anniversary Ice Cream Magic
The collaboration reflects a long-standing relationship between the Jonas Brothers and Friendly's, a brand tied to many of their early memories. Growing up in New Jersey, the brothers often visited Friendly's, where they first decided on their band's name, and which has been part of the sweet moments that have shaped their journey ever since. Cheez-It® and Wendy's® Stack Up the Flavor with Limited-Edition Baconator® Crackers The mouthwatering mashup combines the signature crunch and taste of Cheez-It with the layers of flavor that make Wendy's Baconator a fan-favorite. Each bite delivers the 100% real cheese taste Cheez-It is known for, amplified with savory Applewood smoked bacon flavor – bringing the full burger experience to snack time, no drive-thru required. Ally Walker, Star of 'Sons of Anarchy,' Debuts Metaphysical Thriller 'The Light Runner' At Bainbridge Psychiatric Hospital, the lines between truth and illusion are dangerously thin. Dr. Ella Kramer, a psychiatrist haunted by her own past, is assigned to Captain Oliver Haskell, a decorated war hero whose fractured mind may hold the key to solving his wife's brutal murder. As she delves deeper into his unraveling psyche, she begins to uncover disturbing patterns among the other patients-patterns that suggest Bainbridge is far more than it seems. Mars Goes Mesozoic: M&M'S® Releases Limited-Edition, Jurassic World Rebirth Packs M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is hatching a partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Rebirth (in theaters July 2) to give fans access to limited-edition M&M'S packs, M&M'S Fun Club fan perks, action-packed exclusive content and more, because when it comes to taking a bite out of the big screen, it's more fun together.
