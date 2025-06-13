Weekly Recap: 16 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

At the core of this unexpected summer drink combo is the bold flavor of NESCAFÉEspresso Concentrate Black, made with deliciously smooth 100% Arabica beans. Paired with the refreshing tartness from SWOONClassic Lemonade, the result is a perfect adult spin on your childhood lemonade stand – all in a matter of seconds!"I love working with Wilson to create these signature basketballs, and I hope this collection helps to inspire young girls and boys to get out and play," says Caitlin Clark, 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. "I'm really excited about the designs because they share even more about me as a person and player."The design-forward 28-foot travel trailer found inspiration from unprecedented access to archival materials at Wright's Taliesin West home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. Key references were drawn from Wright's Usonian home design principles. Adopted by Wright in his later career, the Usonian style centers on maximizing small spaces and open floor plan efficiency, while blending interior and exterior spaces."The opportunity to work with GREY GOOSE again after almost two decades has been such an amazing full circle moment, and I feel especially aligned with this campaign's message of living in the present," said Saldaña, "Working on 'GREY GOOSE Hôtel' has been the great reminder to stop fretting about being productive and start saying 'yes' to more moments that inspire joie de vivre."As part of the program, OnePay and Synchrony will introduce both a general-purpose card, which will serve as the program's signature card and be available to use anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and a private label card, which will be exclusively for Walmart purchases.As part of UO Celebrates: Pride, Urban Outfitters is proud to debut a vinyl collection curated in collaboration with some of today's most influential LGBTQIA+ artists, allies, and labels. Created to honor the deep connection between music, identity, and culture, the 18-title lineup features legendary releases from RuPaul, Kesha, Britney Spears, and a new drop from Frankie Grande.Made fresh in Chipotle restaurants, Adobo Ranch features adobo pepper, sour cream and a unique blend of herbs and spices, bringing a craveable kick to the brand's signature burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas. Adobo Ranch will be available at Chipotle locations across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 17.Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the minds (and mouths) behind the wildly popular SmartLess podcast - are taking on a new role: mobile entrepreneurs. Bringing the same smart, self-deprecating humor that's made their podcast a massive hit, the team has a new mission: help people stop paying for mobile data they don't use – and don't need.Led by guest feedback and research, Culver's undertook a multi-year development process to craft its new chicken sandwiches. After extensive testing, the brand's culinary team perfected their recipe for Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Grilled Chicken sandwiches.The Creator Network deepens Lowe's connection with Millennial and Gen Z audiences, generations who turn to creators for inspiration, authenticity and trusted advice. "Driving preference and engagement with the Lowe's brand by tapping into creators with varying levels of followers is a key priority for Lowe's as we look to gain relevance with younger generations while increasing digital engagement," said Jen Wilson, chief marketing officer at Lowe's.With 151 unique foil designs inspired by the original Kanto region Pokémon, every unwrapping is a chance to discover, trade and collect them all. From Pikachu to Mew, each Hershey's Kisses chocolate is wrapped like a Poké Ball unveiling the classic, melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate that fans have loved for generations.Terra Mare addresses the unique challenges women face, including metabolic issues, hormones, and increased health risks often overlooked by conventional healthcare. Named after the Italian words for 'Earth' and 'Sea,' Terra Mare is committed to using organic, premium ingredients sourced from around the world.The collaboration reflects a long-standing relationship between the Jonas Brothers and Friendly's, a brand tied to many of their early memories. Growing up in New Jersey, the brothers often visited Friendly's, where they first decided on their band's name, and which has been part of the sweet moments that have shaped their journey ever since.The mouthwatering mashup combines the signature crunch and taste of Cheez-It with the layers of flavor that make Wendy's Baconator a fan-favorite. Each bite delivers the 100% real cheese taste Cheez-It is known for, amplified with savory Applewood smoked bacon flavor – bringing the full burger experience to snack time, no drive-thru required.At Bainbridge Psychiatric Hospital, the lines between truth and illusion are dangerously thin. Dr. Ella Kramer, a psychiatrist haunted by her own past, is assigned to Captain Oliver Haskell, a decorated war hero whose fractured mind may hold the key to solving his wife's brutal murder. As she delves deeper into his unraveling psyche, she begins to uncover disturbing patterns among the other patients-patterns that suggest Bainbridge is far more than it seems.M&M'S, proudly part of Mars, is hatching a partnership with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World Rebirth (in theaters July 2) to give fans access to limited-edition M&M'S packs, M&M'S Fun Club fan perks, action-packed exclusive content and more, because when it comes to taking a bite out of the big screen, it's more fun together.

