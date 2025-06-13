SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND

Investment Amount: €1,000,000 (Seed Investment)

Lead Investor: SBI Ven Capital, through its joint fund with Sygnum Bank and Azimut

Recipient: Colossus Digital

Purpose: Scale Institutional Hub, enhance custody-to-staking workflows, expand global client base

Institutional adoption fuels the deal

86 % of institutional investors already have-or plan to gain-digital-asset exposure in 2025, underscoring growing demand for secure custody and staking rails. Staking-as-a-service platforms are forecast to surge as institutions seek compliant, yield-generating strategies.

Quotes

Eiichiro So, CEO & Managing Director, SBI Ven Capital: "Colossus Digital has built the missing bridge between regulated custodians and the Yield Providers. Our €1 million commitment is a vote of confidence in their Institutional Hub and in the broader institutionalisation of digital assets."Lorenzo Barbantini Scanni, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Colossus Digital: "SBI's backing accelerates our mission to make staking, governance, and interaction with Yield Providers as seamless as a custody transaction. Together we will deliver the tooling banks, asset managers, and exchanges need to capture on-chain yield, without compromising compliance."

About Colossus Digital

Headquartered in Rome, Italy, Colossus created the Institutional Hub, the only B2B marketplace enabling Digital Asset Holders to access staking, governance, and DeFi protocols natively from custody. The Hub enables native transactions in a safe, compliant and verifiable way across 25+ chains and multiple validators.

Users can visit colossus for more details.

About SBI Ven Capital

SBI Ven Capital , the Singapore subsidiary of Japanese financial services conglomerate SBI Group, through its joint fund with Sygnum and Azimut Group brings together the collective digital assets experience and network of the three founding partners to accelerate the growth of promising digital asset companies.

The joint fund is an early-stage fund that aims to back best-in-class digital asset companies across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and Europe.

Users can visit href="" rel="nofollow" co for more details.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory changes, and other risk factors.

Key takeaway

SBI Ven Capital's €1 million seed investment positions Rome-based Colossus Digital to become the institutional standard for custody-native staking, riding a wave of record institutional crypto adoption.

Contact:

Head of Marketing & Communication

Ilaria Pelosi

Colossus Digital

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE SBI Ven Capital