STARS LIGHT UP THE NIGHT SKY AS NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA's CELEBRATION OF RESCUE GALA ROCKS DOWNTOWN NYC IN HONOR OF ANIMAL RESCUE AND ADOPTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Animal lover/adopter and ABC News Chief Meteorologist/Chief Climate Correspondentserved as the evening's Host and North Shore Animal League America foster-parent, spokesperson, and Board Memberwas, once again, the event's Chairperson.

A rooftop cocktail hour during the evening's golden hour was followed by the night's program, which highlighted stories of the dedicated people behind-the-scenes rescuing animals and the heartwarming tales of recovery and adoptions facilitated by Animal League America. SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan proudly shared her passion for Animal League America's no-kill mission and the organization's more than 80 years of leadership in animal welfare.

Actor/Voice Artist Hank Azaria blew the roof off the joint. Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band delivered an amazing setlist of Bruce Springsteen tunes that had everyone up on their feet dancing and singing along to the best of The Boss.

Teri Ahearn , principal of Shell Bank Middle School in Brooklyn received the Crystal Collar Educators' Award for her work with the Mutt-i-greesTM Curriculum. This year's Crystal Collar Corporate Award was presented to Swiffer® in recognition of their commitment to Animal League America's ongoing mission of saving the lives of animals in need.

Among the "bold face names" to stride our blue carpet while cradling adorable, adoptable puppies (and kittens!) in addition to Event Chairperson Beth Stern and her husband, radio legend Howard Stern , Host Ginger Zee and husband WPIX-11 Feature Reporter Ben Aaron, performer Hank Azaria, North Shore Animal League America SVP of Operations Joanne Yohannan, and The Rachael Ray Foundation's Rachael Ray and John Cusimano, were Actress & Author Ali Wentworth ; Actress/Singer Liz Gillies ; ABC News' Will Ganss ; Comedian Matt Friend ; Comedian Seth Herzog ; WPIX-11 Anchor Hazel Sanchez; Comedian Robyn Schall; TV Producer & Personality Brian Balthazar ; Fashion Designer Mark Bouwer ; and North Shore Animal League America Board Member/Treasurer Don LaRocca, Jr .

Celebration of Rescue sponsors included Northwell Health, Fetch Pet Insurance, LifeproofTM with PetProofTM Technology, Swiffer, MWI Cencora Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Covetrus, IDEXX, Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman, Production Solutions, Sanky Communications, The Schick Family, Zeta Global, Antech, Arthur J. Gallegher & Co., Direct Mail Processors, Inc. (DMP), DNL OmniMedia, Jovia Financial Credit Union, OMD USA LLC, Perlman and Perlman, Risk Strategies, Tito's Handmade Vodka, TPG, Tweezerman, Winters Bros.

In Kind Donations courtesy of Hank and Katie Azaira, Jessa V. & the Fringe, RR Donnelley RRD.

Celebration of Rescue supports North Shore Animal League America's ever-expanding no-kill mission with all proceeds from the event dedicated to the ongoing no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate. With this support, Animal League America will be able to save many more animals' lives and provide the best quality of life for those in their care as they await adoption into responsible, loving forever homes.

North Shore Animal League America - the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization-has saved the lives of more than 1.2 million dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens at risk of euthanasia. Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission. .

