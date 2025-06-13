Maui Grown Remedies Debuts The Remedy Bartm: A First-Of-Its-Kind Hemp Discovery Bar Operated By A State-Licensed Processor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Opening June 14, 2025, at the newly renovated Maui Grown Remedies store in Kihei, Hawaii, The Remedy BarTM is the first guided hemp-based discovery bar operated by a Department of Health-certified processor in the U.S. It's designed to help visitors explore plant-based wellness solutions with personalized guidance from care specialists trained by Maui Grown Therapies.

Many of the products available are derived from Maui Grown Therapies' medical cannabis offerings, supported by thousands of five-star patient reviews, and now reformulated as federally legal hemp products. Visitors can explore tinctures, topicals, and microdose THC edibles (21+), and experience targeted massages using high-performance topicals.

"There's still a lot of confusion about cannabis and hemp-what's legal, what works, and how to use it," said Melissa Fisher, President of Maui Grown Remedies. "At The Remedy BarTM, we offer guided discovery backed by nearly a decade of medical cannabis experience, Hawaii's first Department of Health hemp processing permit, and a USDA hemp license-to help people find compliant, effective plant-based products that fit their lives."

"For years, one of the biggest barriers in Hawaii has been that consumers needed a 329 medical cannabis card to access our therapeutic products," said Anella Saito-Takabayashi, Director of Retail Operations at Maui Grown Therapies. "With The Remedy BarTM, people can finally access trusted plant-based options without the administrative hurdles that have kept so many from trying them."

The Remedy BarTM is operated by Maui Grown Remedies, founded by the same team behind Maui Grown Therapies, Hawaii's first licensed medical cannabis dispensary. For those who discover they benefit from cannabinoids and want to explore formats like flower or higher-strength THC options, on-site 329 card certifications are also available-creating a convenient bridge between public access and clinical care.

The Remedy BarTM will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM, in Unit G of the Long's Drugs Shopping Center in Kihei, Maui.

