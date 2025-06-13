13 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

The Streaming & Studios company will consist of Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their legendary film and television libraries. Global Networks will include premier entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery and Discovery+.Star Bars were selected using data from FTG's 2024 and 2025 Star Ratings, with inspectors visiting incognito to assess service, ambiance and beverage quality across more than 1,500 hotels worldwide."The ETI in May continued to slow relative to the start of 2025," said Mitchell Barnes, Economist at The Conference Board. "But despite general tariff wariness, the ETI is currently above the 2017-19 average, suggesting that the labor market broadly remains on solid footing."Post's affinity for the brand's timeless Originals line is evident in the inclusion of a premium Lunch Box and Classic Bottle set, marking a first-time collaboration for these iconic products.The acquisition of Sundyne-a leader in the design, manufacturing, and aftermarket support of highly-engineered pumps and gas compressors for process industries-is expected to be immediately accretive to Honeywell's sales growth and segment margins as well as to adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.The latest collection was developed by a team of women product designers at Wilson who collaborated closely with Caitlin throughout the process. They gathered key insights to create unique designs, highlighting the elements that keep Caitlin motivated and centered.Sups was created to provide resources for students who want feedback in their college-essay-writing process. Sups doesn't write essays for students - it acts as an advisor, brainstorming ideas, helping students research college-specific offerings and leaving thoughtful comments in Sups' custom-built document editor.Created to honor the deep connection between music, identity, and culture, the 18-title lineup features legendary releases from RuPaul, Kesha, Britney Spears, and a new drop from Frankie Grande. Bold, expressive, and unapologetically fun, the collection channels both high-energy beats and nostalgic anthems.Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the minds (and mouths) behind the wildly popular SmartLess podcast - are taking on a new role: mobile entrepreneurs. With the launch of SmartLess Mobile, the trio is serving up a new kind of wireless service: direct-to-consumer, data-sane, and refreshingly BS-free.The new report analyzes hotel pricing trends, finding international 5-star hotels are 27% cheaper than U.S. stays with luxe options under $200 in Hanoi, Pattaya and Auckland.Starting Tuesday, June 10, Guests can collect a rotating lineup of designs from four different collections that will launch throughout the rest of the year. Expect iconic Whataburger themes, some festive fun for Halloween and Christmas, plus something a little extra special for National Whataburger Day.As part of the program, OnePay and Synchrony will introduce both a general-purpose card, which will serve as the program's signature card and be available to use anywhere Mastercard is accepted, and a private label card, which will be exclusively for Walmart purchases.The Proposed Transaction represents a significant step forward in BOXABL's mission to revolutionize affordable, sustainable housing. BOXABL currently has over 50,000 investors, representing an aggregate investment of over $200 million, who have shown support for BOXABL's mission and vision.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire