Weekly Recap: 14 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

The credit card functionality will be embedded inside the OnePay app, offering millions of Walmart's U.S. customers a sleek, intuitive digital experience and the ability to access OnePay's suite of financial services products.Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the minds (and mouths) behind the wildly popular SmartLess podcast - are taking on a new role: mobile entrepreneurs. With the launch of SmartLess Mobile, the trio is serving up a new kind of wireless service: direct-to-consumer, data-sane, and refreshingly BS-free."Carahsoft and its reseller partners are thrilled to have the Finch AI solution set added to our portfolio," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "Finch AI's commitment to intelligence, defense and homeland missions, and to providing tools that meet the unique needs of these communities, makes Finch AI a sought-after partner across the Federal Government."Thunder Federal is a dedicated practice designed to help government agencies transform citizen service delivery and operational effectiveness through speed, transparency, and mission-aligned outcomes.Taqtile Manifest in DigiSaaS delivers an AI-powered, AR-enabled work instruction platform to more frontline workers than ever. From equipment maintenance in defense and aerospace to procedures in manufacturing and utilities, the collaboration brings a scalable, hands-free solution for frontline teams, right where the work happens.Key advancements announced at Cisco Live include solutions for Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) that simplify policy management, enhance visibility, and enable enterprises to scale securely without adding complexity to their security stack.The combined company will be well-positioned to meet the ever-changing needs of customers through combined investment in content creation, event coverage, and product and technology innovation. Both parties continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2025, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.RayNeo X3 Pro AR glasses are ultra-lightweight, weighing just 76 grams, and integrate a variety of practical functions, including AI translation, spatial navigation, AI recording, call transcription, and first-person photography and video recording.CatalystTM, a powerful new program built specifically for small and mid-sized businesses, is designed to deliver instant value with zero complexity, helping businesses optimize their parcel shipping operations, recover hidden overcharges, and drive meaningful savings from day one."Every building needs to be rebuilt with software, not bricks. That's what we're doing at Runwise, transforming outdated infrastructure into intelligent systems that can be installed in a day, paid back in months, and scaled across entire portfolios," said Lee Hoffman, President & Co-Founder, Runwise.Under this new agreement, SunFire's gold-standard enrollment technology will be embedded directly into EnrollHere's intelligent dialer environment-creating a fully integrated solution that allows users to manage the entire consumer journey from initial outreach to plan selection and enrollment within a single system."Naviant isn't just another chatbot-it's an AI virtual agent purpose-built to drive operational excellence and empathetic conversations," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. The next-generation AI virtual agent is built to deliver truly human-like conversations and transform how organizations engage with customers.Designed to meet the growing compliance needs of age-restricted businesses, the AgeVisor 3 sets a new benchmark for power, portability, and performance.Aspire Platinum, the newest and most advanced tier of the Yardi® Aspire learning management system, is designed for property management companies that need advanced tools to scale training, improve engagement and stay ahead of change.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.



Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.



Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire