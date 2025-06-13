ICEYE Signs Agreement To Deliver SAR Satellite Capabilities To The Portuguese Air Force

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This satellite will be part of the Portuguese component of the Atlantic Constellation, a project for a constellation of small Earth observation satellites, primarily driven by Spain and Portugal, that aims to provide high-frequency data for environmental monitoring and disaster relief, complementing existing European systems like Copernicus.

Additionally, ICEYE and CTI Aeroespacial have agreed to collaborate to strengthen Portugal's national space capabilities by establishing a satellite assembly facility in Portugal. The memorandum of understanding was signed on the same date to establish a long-term partnership as part of Portugal's 2030 Space Strategy.

"We are very proud to collaborate with Portugal in strengthening Europe's defense and disaster relief capabilities. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing critical ISR infrastructure and advancing sovereign space technologies within the region," says Rafal Modrzewski , CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

For the Air Force, as part of a defined strategy, this represents a significant step forward towards the acquisition of new capabilities. The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General João Cartaxo Alves , emphasizes that "the Air Force is changing, in accordance with a Flight Plan described as "Air Force 5.3" focused on 5th Generation and the 5th Operational Domain – Space. In addition to the fundamental contribution of the air domain, the success of Portugal's Security and Defense can only be achieved through the integrated action of multiple operational domains, including Cyberspace and Space.

Within the scope of Security and Defense, the Air Force's vision is to deliver aerospace power enhancing the assigned missions by providing the Air Force with data and information capabilities that guarantee situational awareness and control of the use of space in the areas of national interest and simultaneously, foster the development and integration of new processes, services or products based on scientific and technological knowledge with high added value."

This announcement marks another milestone in ICEYE's ambition towards becoming the leading provider of critical ISR infrastructure. ICEYE's European, sovereign, non-ITAR technology enables the rapid delivery of ISR capabilities to its customers. ICEYE has launched 48 SAR satellites into orbit for the company and its customers since 2018 and plans to launch more than 20 new satellites annually in 2025, 2026, and beyond. ICEYE's previous launches in January and March 2025 both successfully deployed four new satellites each.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defense and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

