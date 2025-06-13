China Matters' Feature: Blue Carbon Ecosystems - The Ocean's Climate Regulator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While the public is already familiar with the carbon sequestration capabilities of forests, global awareness of the ocean's blue carbon potential remains limited. In this episode, host Jack guides viewers on an in-depth exploration of this blue carbon reservoir, uncovering how blue carbon ecosystems help us fight climate change.

In the video, Jack clearly explains the concept of blue carbon: the natural carbon captured and stored naturally by marine and coastal ecosystems such as mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrass.

Research footage shows a seagrass meadow, with studies confirming that "despite covering just 0.1% of the seafloor, seagrass stores 10-18% of oceanic carbon."

However, this invaluable natural asset is under threat. Due to ocean warming, seagrass is experiencing ongoing degradation. This not only signifies a loss of biodiversity but also risks releasing stored carbon back into the atmosphere, exacerbating the climate crisis. To address this challenge, nations are taking proactive measures. For instance, in March 2025, the "Chinese Regional Hub for Blue Carbon" project was approved by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

At the end of the video, Zhao Liang, Project Coordinator WWF China, shares insights on blue carbon conservation and future development. Welcome to watch the full video via the link below and to discover the ocean's silent yet powerful "climate regulator"-blue carbon!

SOURCE China Matters