The Reality Behind Brazil's Tourism Record: A Giant's Struggle For Global Tourists

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil is celebrating what it calls a record year for international tourism, expecting to surpass 8 million foreign visitors in 2025.



This is up from 6.8 million in 2024 and 5.9 million in 2023, with 4.8 million visitors already counted in the first five months of 2025. Officials are hailing this as a historic achievement and a sign that Brazil is becoming a“top global destination”.



But when you look at the actual numbers and compare them to other countries-and even some cities or small regions-the picture looks very different.

How Small Are Brazil's Tourism Numbers?

Let's put Brazil's“record” in perspective:





Brazil's Size: Fifth largest country in the world, similar in area and population to the USA and China.



2025 Foreign Visitors: Projected at just over 8 million.

Tourism Revenue (2024): $7.3 billion.





Comparison Table









Destination

2024/2025 Foreign Visitors

Population (approx.)

Area (km2)









Brazil

8 million (2025 est.)

215 million

8,515,767





USA

66 million (2023, post-COVID)

335 million

9,834,000





China

65.7 million (2019, pre-COVID)

1.4 billion

9,597,000





Paris (city)

20 million (annual avg.)

2.1 million

105





Canary Islands

15.2 million (2024)

2.2 million

7,493





Tenerife (1 island)

6 million+ (annual avg.)

950,000

2,034











The Canary Islands -a small Spanish archipelago-received 15.2 million foreign tourists in 2024, nearly double Brazil's total, despite being 0.02% the size of Brazil.



Paris , a single city, attracts more than twice as many international tourists as all of Brazil, every year.

The USA and China each welcome over 60 million international tourists annually-about eight times Brazil's number, with similar landmass and far larger populations.







Distance & Transportation: Brazil is far from major tourist markets, with few direct flights. Internal travel is expensive and complicated, especially to the Amazon or the Northeast.



Safety Concerns: Brazil's high crime rates, especially in big cities, deter many tourists. Safety warnings are common in foreign travel advisories.



Language & Services: Most tourism infrastructure is aimed at domestic travelers. Few people speak English or Spanish, and many services require a Brazilian ID number, making things hard for foreigners.



Cost vs. Value: While Brazil is not cheap, the quality of public services is often poor. High-quality experiences are expensive, and public transport can be unsafe.



Promotion & Image: Brazil's international marketing is inconsistent, and the country struggles to project a safe, welcoming image abroad.

Visa & Entry Barriers: Until recently, Brazil had complicated visa requirements for many travelers, unlike countries with more open policies.







Lost Revenue: Every foreign tourist brings in valuable foreign currency, supports local businesses, and creates jobs.



Missed Global Influence: Tourism is a form of“soft power”-countries that attract visitors shape global perceptions and build international connections.

Regional Competition: Smaller Latin American countries like Mexico and Argentina attract far more tourists with less territory and fewer natural wonders.



Despite its massive size, famous beaches, the Amazon, and iconic cities like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's international tourism numbers are shockingly small. Here's why:Tourism is a major driver of jobs and economic growth. For a country as big and resource-rich as Brazil , attracting so few international tourists is a wasted opportunity.The tourism sector supports about 8% of Brazil's GDP and 8 million jobs, but almost all of this comes from domestic tourists, not foreigners.Brazil's“record” of 8 million foreign tourists is, in global terms, small for such a huge and diverse country. The Canary Islands, with fewer people than a mid-sized Brazilian city, attract almost twice as many foreign visitors.Paris, a single city, gets more than double Brazil's total. The USA and China, with similar territory, get eight times more international tourists.For Brazil to truly become a global tourism powerhouse, it needs to address its real barriers: safety, accessibility, service quality, and international image. Until then, the country's“record” numbers will remain a fraction of its true potential.