Panama Dumps Chinese Telecom Towers Under US Pressure In Strategic Trade Route Battle
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Embassy in Panama announced Wednesday that Washington will spend $8 million replacing Chinese Huawei telecommunications equipment with American technology across 13 strategic locations.
The project targets critical infrastructure surrounding the Panama Canal, where approximately 40% of all US container traffic passes annually, representing roughly $270 billion in cargo value.
Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera confirmed the two-year initiative will install seven new communication towers across four provinces while removing existing Huawei equipment.
The Ministry of Public Security of Panama partners with Washington on this telecommunications overhaul, which officials describe as countering "malign Chinese influence" in the Western Hemisphere.
The timing proves significant. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to reclaim the Panama Canal, claiming Chinese soldiers operate the waterway. Panama's government denies these assertions, but the country has already made major concessions to US pressure.
Earlier this year, Panama became the first Latin American nation to withdraw from China's Belt and Road Initiative following Secretary of State Marco Rubio 's February visit.
The move reversed Panama's 2017 decision to join the massive infrastructure program, which had brought 40 Chinese companies to the country. The telecommunications replacement forms part of a broader US strategy targeting Chinese technology companies.
Congress previously authorized multibillion-dollar funding for "rip and replace" campaigns targeting Huawei and ZTE equipment nationwide. US officials classify both companies as national security threats due to alleged ties with Chinese intelligence services.
Panama Boosts Security Telecoms to Limit Chinese Influence
Chinese influence in Panama centers on Hutchison Holdings, a Hong Kong-based company operating container ports at both ends of the Panama Canal since 1997. These facilities handle operations at Balboa and Cristobal ports, giving the company oversight of canal entrance traffic.
The $8 million project will provide Panamanian security forces independent control over their telecommunications systems. Officials say this enhances capabilities to combat drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and human trafficking while strengthening bilateral security cooperation.
Washington frames the initiative as protecting American interests in a region where Chinese investment has grown substantially over recent decades.
The Panama Canal handles roughly 6% of global shipping traffic, making control over surrounding infrastructure a strategic priority.
The project completion, scheduled for 2027, will eliminate Chinese telecommunications equipment from key security installations across Panama. This represents another victory for Trump's campaign to reduce Chinese influence near America's critical trade routes.
