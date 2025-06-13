Omar Abdullah Urges MEA To Urgently Ensure Safety Of Kashmiri Students In Iran: 'Every Step Must Be Taken To Safeguard...'
In a post on X, Abdullah said that India stands with Kashmiri students and their families in this“difficult time”.
“Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time,” Abdullah said.
Tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Jammu and Kashmir CM said,“Every step must be taken to safeguard our students.”
Israel struck 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, and killing senior figures. As per official statements, those among killed include nuclear scientists and the armed forces chief of staff.
Tel Aviv's attack appeared to be the most significant attack Tehran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq, raising potential of an all-out war between the two Middle East forces who have long had bitter relations.Omar Abdullah on Israel's attack
Omar Abdullah on Friday said Israel's attack on Iran was“totally unjustified” as the Islamic Republic did not give any reason to the Jewish state to wage a war against it.
“As far as I know, Iran did not give any reason to Israel to carry out attacks on it. Israel, of its own will, waged war against the country, calling it a preemptive attack,” Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.
If the world powers remain silent on Israel's aggression, it would be "very unfortunate", Abdullah said.
He compared Israel's attack on Iran to that of Russia and Ukraine.
“Today, Israel did what Russia did with Ukraine. You raise your voice against Russia, and a movement starts against Russia, but when Israel attacks Iran, the world powers -- be it the US, Europe, or any other country -- fall silent.
“If an attack by a country, such as Russia, on another is wrong, the attack by Israel on Iran is totally unjustified," Abdullah said.
The situation in the Middle East would escalate, and it would have an immediate impact on the world, the chief minister said.
“It has an impact on our fuel prices, on our stock market, and on the flights that fly to the West. But, more than that, it has an impact on the sentiments of the people,” he said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
