Vijay Rupani Captured On Instagram Video At Ahmedabad Airport Moments Before Air India Flight Crash
In the clip, which is gaining massive traction on social media, Meek, along with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, can be seen seated at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, sharing their experiences during their visit to India. As they speak, senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani walks past. Wearing a navy-blue Nehru jacket, Rupani is seen speaking on the phone while making his way through the departure lounge.
Read | Final moments of Air India victims: Vijay Rupani seated, doc couple smiling, newlywed's goodbye
The video, meant as a light-hearted farewell to India, was posted on Instagram by the two Britons shortly before they boarded their flight. "Goodbye India," Jamie says in the clip. "We are at the airport, just boarding."
The 68-year-old former Chief Minister was travelling to London to visit his wife and daughter. He was seated in 2D on Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that departed at 1:38 pm with 242 passengers on board.
Moments after take-off, the aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a residential wing of a medical college in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area. It struck a hostel block, tearing through the dining hall before bursting into flames.
Read | Former CM Vijay Rupani becomes second Chief Minister from Gujarat to die in plane crash
Eyewitnesses near the crash site said the plane was flying unusually low. Rescue efforts began quickly but were hindered by heavy smoke and fire. Only one person survived the crash.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu later confirmed Rupani's death.
Vijay Rupani, 68, served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Born in Rangoon (now Yangon), Burma, in 1956, he and his family moved to India during political unrest in Southeast Asia and settled in Rajkot. He started his political career as a student activist and gradually moved up the ranks, becoming a municipal corporator in 1987.
