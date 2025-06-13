Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025 To Feature Contest For 16 Global Titles

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The grand Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025, uniting dance traditions and art, will take place at JW Marriott Absheron Baku from October 30 to November 2, Azernews reports. The event is organised by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC).

The President of AzDC is People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Tarana Muradova. The general partner is Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, and the president is Olga Krasnyanskaya.

The festival will host two prestigious championships at once - WDC Professional European Smooth Championship and WDC AL World Smooth Championships, where 16 world titles in solo and pair disciplines will be played out. Participants and guests will enjoy master classes from dance stars, cultural evenings, music shows and, of course, a meeting with the Azerbaijani dance heritage.

The culmination of the festival will be the gala evening, Night of the Dancing Diamonds, dedicated to the anniversary of the President of AzDC, People's Artist Tarana Muradova. This will be an unforgettable celebration, where the national dance of Azerbaijan will meet modern ballroom choreography, revealing the magic of the synthesis of cultures and styles.

AZDF 2025 is more than a festival. It is a space of inspiration, dialogue and unity, where dance becomes a bridge between peoples. Do not miss the main dance event of the year in the heart of the Caucasus!

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.