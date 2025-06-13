Iran Vows Retaliation As Israel Launches Massive Overnight Airstrikes
Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pledged a forceful response following Israel's extensive airstrikes on Iranian territory, Azernews reports.
In a televised address to the nation, Khamenei condemned the attacks and ordered the Iranian Armed Forces to be placed on high alert, warning that Tel Aviv's actions will not go unanswered.
The warning comes after more than 200 Israeli Air Force fighter jets reportedly struck over 100 strategic targets across Iran in an overnight assault. The strikes are said to have killed a number of senior Iranian military officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians, further intensifying tensions in the already fragile region.
In response to the strikes, Iran's Crisis Management Headquarters issued an urgent appeal to the public to:
Remain calm and avoid panic-driven actions
Rely solely on official and national media for updates and guidance
Encourage those active in digital and social media spaces to prioritize psychological public safety and refrain from spreading misinformation
This escalation marks a dangerous new phase in the Israel-Iran confrontation and raises fears of a broader regional conflict. With both sides signaling readiness for further action, the international community has expressed growing alarm and is calling for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment