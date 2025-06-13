Azerbaijan To Establish New National Park In Liberated Garabagh Territories
A new national park is being established across parts of the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly, Azernews reports, citing Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and head of the Interdepartmental Centre's Working Group on Environmental Issues, as he said during the group's latest meeting held in Khankendi.
According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdara, Khojaly, and Khankendi, the national park will span an area of 100,000 hectares. A detailed map of the proposed park has already been prepared and submitted to the State Committee on Property Issues.
The creation of the park is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.
The initiative marks a significant step in the sustainable development and ecological restoration of the region following its liberation. It also highlights Azerbaijan's efforts to integrate environmental protection into its post-conflict reconstruction strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment