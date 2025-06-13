Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Gearing Up To Welcome First Returning Ex-Idps

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar city begins, Trend reports.

In the initial phase, a cohort of 81 households will transition to the urban environment.

On June 12, the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs of Azerbaijan conducted a randomized selection process for the allocation of residential units to individuals repatriating to Kalbajar.

In the forthcoming temporal framework, they will embark on a journey to their ancestral territories.