Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Gearing Up To Welcome First Returning Ex-Idps

2025-06-13 06:10:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar city begins, Trend reports.

In the initial phase, a cohort of 81 households will transition to the urban environment.

On June 12, the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs of Azerbaijan conducted a randomized selection process for the allocation of residential units to individuals repatriating to Kalbajar.

In the forthcoming temporal framework, they will embark on a journey to their ancestral territories.

