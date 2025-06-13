Bulgaria, China Forge Stronger Ties In National Statistics And Digital Innovation
The event was held in the context of the historical and traditionally good diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China and aims to build on last year's meeting between the Deputy President of the NSI, Svilen Kolev, PhD, and the Deputy Commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China Ruan Jianhong.
The President of the NSI and the Commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China presented the organization, work, and development of the national statistical systems of the two countries and expressed a mutual desire to establish deeper bilateral cooperation.
The NSI delegation, consisting of Prof. Mihail Konchev, PhD, Deputy President of the NSI, Milko Petsankov the Director of the General Administration Directorate and Maria Gochova Head of International Relations and Projects Department, is in Beijing at the invitation of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Sofia to participate in a seminar on“Digitalization and Establishing a New Model of Global Digital Cooperation” within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The event was orchestrated by the China Center for Urban
Development in response to a directive from the Ministry of
Commerce of China. Throughout the seminar, attendees were immersed
in an exploration of China's advancements in the realms of digital
transformation, automation technologies, artificial intelligence
integration, and cybersecurity frameworks, emphasizing the
intricacies of data governance.
The seminar agenda encompassed excursions to premier Chinese enterprises within the domain of information and communication technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment