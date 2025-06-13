Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Supreme Leader Of Iran Delivers National Address


2025-06-13 06:10:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Iran's Armed Forces will not leave Israel's recent attack unanswered, Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a national address, Trend reports.

In his address, Khamenei also called for the military to be on their toes, ready to spring into action at a moment's notice.

The Supreme Leader's statements emerge in the context of escalated geopolitical tensions subsequent to an extensive nocturnal offensive executed by the Israeli Air Force, which engaged over 100 strategic locations throughout Iran employing an arsenal of more than 200 combat aircraft. The assaults culminated in the fatalities of numerous high-ranking military personnel, governmental delegates, nuclear experts, and non-combatants.

Concurrently, Iran's Crisis Management Headquarters has urged the populace to maintain composure, eschew activities that may compromise public order, and depend solely on authoritative and trustworthy information channels.

The agency additionally advocated for digital advocates to emphasize the paramount importance of public psychological safety in the execution of their duties within virtual environments.

