Suntec India Again Receives Clutch Spring Global Award For Excellence In BPO Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India has once again been named a Clutch Spring Global Award Winner for 2025, earning a consecutive spot among the top 15 global providers in key categories, including
Medical Billing Services
Claim Processing Services
Payment Processing Services
This recognition highlights SunTec India's unwavering commitment to excellence in the highly competitive business process outsourcing (BPO) sector. The Clutch Spring Global Awards are presented to companies that demonstrate exceptional domain expertise, operational performance, and client satisfaction. After being evaluated on various parameters, including positive client reviews, service quality, ability to meet diverse business goals, and market presence, SunTec India was awarded the Clutch Spring Global Award in 2024 and again in 2025. SunTec India's success stems from its commitment to combining the best of technology with a human-in-the-loop model, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and quality in every service offering.
Expressing his gratitude for this recent recognition, Mr. Rohit Bhateja - Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India, said:
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Clutch for our consistent commitment to excellence. At SunTec India, we don't believe in 'one-size-fits-all' solutions. Our focus is on delivering tailored, flexible BPO services that adapt to our clients' unique needs, whether in healthcare or financial operations. This acknowledgment is not only a reflection of our company's expertise, but also a testament to the trust our clients place in us. We will remain committed to fueling business growth through our client-first mindset and tailored IT outsourcing solutions.”
About SunTec India
With 25 years of experience, SunTec India stands at the forefront of the BPO industry, providing specialized support for data quality management, data annotation, e-commerce store management, web and app development, photo editing, and digital marketing. By combining industry-leading technology with expert human oversight, the company ensures unparalleled accuracy and operational efficiency. SunTec India's ISO and HIPAA certifications ensure stringent security and compliance, enabling it to deliver trusted services for clients in healthcare, finance, and beyond.
