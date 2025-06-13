403
Saint Louis University To Host Futured 2025 Symposium In Madrid
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 10, 2025: Saint Louis University (SLU), one of the eminent educational institutions across the globe is delighted to announce the FuturEd 2025 Symposium, set to take place on June 19-20, 2025, at the SLU Madrid campus.
The symposium will focus on the theme, "The Global Classroom: Building Bridges in Experiential Education," fostering insightful dialogues and information exchange to shape the future of learning.
The remarkable event will witness the presence of 45 delegates and more than 40 prominent institutions from over 9 countries, making it an exceptional platform for education stakeholders to decipher the future of learning.
''The FuturEd 2025 symposium is a testament to Saint Louis University's commitment to redefining education and offering a global learning experience. It will serve as a strategic platform to create an educational framework where diverse perspectives are valued, and innovative teaching methods are embraced. We look forward to inspiring discussions from preeminent experts to empower students for Industry 4.0,'' said Mrs. Jean Marie Cox
Associate Vice President of Enrollment Dean of Admission, Saint Louis University.
The FuturEd Symposium is an annual event at SLU Madrid that brings together global education leaders to facilitate experiential learning and global collaboration in higher education. This year, it promises to deliver a transformative experience, featuring a series of panel sessions and workshops, designed to delve into the future of education and enable experiential learning worldwide.
The symposium will commence with a keynote address on "Conscious Collaboration: Ethics & Equity in Global Education Collaborations'' underlining the imperative need to facilitate ethical and equitable partnerships in the educational landscape.
Among the key sessions, the panel discussion on ''Blueprints for Belonging: Designing Purposeful Global Partnerships''will lay emphasis on how high school and university partnerships can expand access to global experiential learning by fostering collaborative, mutually beneficial experiences.
Another noteworthy discussion, ''Changing Landscape of Higher Education in USA''will witness the convergence of senior leaders from Saint Louis University and delegates from around the world to explore the evolving realities of studying in the United States.
The FuturEd symposium will also feature a comprehensive workshop titled ''Leveraging Technology for Global Experiential Learning.''
In addition, school leaders and counselors from around the world will present detailed case studies showcasing innovative experiential learning models from their institutions. These will include ''The Courage to Change and Inspire: Daystar Academy's Beijing Social Innovation Curriculum'' and ''IDEAL: Shaping Future-Ready Learners in Tier 2/3 cities at Jaipuria.''
The FuturEd Symposium is a remarkable opportunity to engage with renowned thought leaders, gain insights into the latest trends in experiential learning, and contribute to the development of an interconnected and innovative educational landscape.
