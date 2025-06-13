Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QC Postpones GAM To June 30 Due To Lack Of Quorum


2025-06-13 06:02:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Chamber's General Assembly Meeting (GAM), which was scheduled to be held on Thursday June 12, has been postponed due to lack of quorum of members who were eligible to attend, Qatar Chamber's Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani has announced.

The second GAM will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday June 30 at the Chamber's headquarters regardless of the number of attendees, Sheikh Khalifa added.
The meeting's agenda includes reviewing the report of the Board of Director on the activities of the Chamber for the year ended 31, December 2024.

MENAFN13062025000063011010ID1109670007

