Balanced Draw For Qatar At Gulf U-16 Basketball Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: With continental ambitions in sight, the Qatar are gearing up for a crucial test at the Gulf U-16 Basketball Championship, set to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from July 7 to 12.

The tournament brings together six Gulf nations - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait- in a high-stakes competition that doubles as a qualifier for the prestigious FIBA Asia U-16 Championship.

The added incentive of continental qualification is expected to elevate the intensity on court, with national pride and progression on the line.

The draw has placed Qatar in Group A, where they will face the UAE and Kuwait. Group B features hosts Bahrain alongside regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Oman.

According to the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, setting the stage for a final showdown on July 12.

Qatar open their campaign against Kuwait on July 7 at 5:00 PM, before taking on the UAE on July 9 at the same time.

The semi-finals will be contested on July 11, with the Group A winner meeting the Group B runner-up.

With a blend of rising talent and tactical preparation, the Qatari side will be looking to make a strong statement in Bahrain - not only to secure a top-two finish in their group but to stake their claim as a serious contender in Asian youth basketball.

In an unprecedented decision reflecting FIBA Asia's support for youth teams in the Gulf region, FIBA Asia officially approved granting the Gulf Championship champion a direct ticket to the next FIBA Asia Under-16 Championship, scheduled for September 2025 in Mongolia.

This gives this year's Gulf Championship a highly competitive character and exceptional significance.

This decision is part of the AFC's strategic vision to enhance the presence of Gulf teams on the continental stage and provide sustainable development paths for age groups. This decision was widely welcomed by the Gulf federations, who viewed it as an encouraging step for players and technical staff.

Team Qatar is preparing for these events with great ambitions, supported by a specialized technical staff and a comprehensive preparation program that includes training camps.

This is complemented by significant support from the Qatar Basketball Federation, headed by Mohammed bin Saad Al-Mughaseeb, who seeks to consolidate the Qatari national team's position as one of the most prominent emerging forces in Gulf and Asian basketball.

The Qatari junior national team hopes to continue its journey of achievements, retain its Gulf title, and secure a ticket to the Asian Cup, confirming the development of Qatari basketball at the age level.