Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Iranian Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Friday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to enhance and develop them. They also addressed the latest developments in the region.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack on the Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of international law and established principles.