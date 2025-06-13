Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Iranian Ambassador

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Iranian Ambassador


2025-06-13 06:02:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Friday with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to enhance and develop them. They also addressed the latest developments in the region.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack on the Iranian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of international law and established principles.

MENAFN13062025000063011010ID1109670005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search