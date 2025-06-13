Flagship Mazda Now Offers Affordable Used Suvs In San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers looking for a high-quality and reliable used SUV can visit Flagship Mazda today.

Flagship Mazda is proud to announce a wide selection of affordable, high-quality used SUVs now available at its location in San Juan. From daily drives to weekend escapes, SUVs are designed to adapt to all types of lifestyles. These versatile vehicles offer higher ground clearance, roomy interiors and confident performance-making them a go-to choice for families, adventurers and professionals alike.

More and more drivers are turning to SUVs for their commanding presence on the road and exceptional cargo space. Whether navigating busy city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations, SUVs provide a sense of comfort and safety that sedans and smaller vehicles often can't match. The elevated seating position gives drivers a clearer view of traffic, while available all-wheel drive options offer added traction when it matters most.

Choosing a used SUV allows buyers to experience the capability and style of top-tier brands without the new-car price tag. Many of today's used SUVs come loaded with premium features like leather seats, panoramic sunroofs, driver-assistance tech and infotainment systems. Depreciation tends to be less of a concern with used vehicles, meaning owners often enjoy better value and lower insurance costs compared to buying new ones.

Flagship Mazda has curated a diverse inventory of used SUVs from trusted automakers such as Mazda, Volvo, Honda, Ford, Volkswagen, Jeep, Toyota, Hyundai and INFINITI. Whether searching for a rugged off-roader or a refined family cruiser, shoppers can find an SUV that checks every box-performance, practicality and price.

Every used SUV at Flagship Mazda is carefully inspected for quality and reliability. The dealership's commitment to transparency, customer service and satisfaction makes it a standout choice in San Juan's automotive market. Knowledgeable staff can assist with financing options, trade-ins and feature walkthroughs, ensuring a smooth and confident buying experience.

Flagship Mazda invites shoppers to explore its growing lineup of used SUVs at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 2.1, Urb. Industrial Bechara, Pueblo Viejo, San Juan, PR 00920. For more information or to schedule a test drive, prospective buyers can visit or call 787-302-2713 today.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Mazda

