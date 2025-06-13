Air And Missile Defense Radar Market 2025-2034: Machine Learning Revolutionizes Radar Systems, Boosts Threat Assessment Capabilities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$24.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Insights:
- AI excels in target discrimination, distinguishing between threats and clutter. Enhanced signal processing optimizes tracking and trajectory prediction. Resource management is improved through AI adaptation to threats. AI-driven data fusion improves threat response capabilities. Geopolitical tensions and growing threats necessitate advanced detection systems.
Your Takeaways:
- Comprehensive Air and Missile Defense Radar market forecasts from 2024 to 2034. Regional market size, growth trends, and competitive opportunities detailed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Technological advancements and market dynamics offer insights for strategic planning.
Profiles of leading companies
- BAE Systems Inc. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Leonardo SpA Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reutech Radar Systems SAAB AB Telephonics Corporation Thales Group Airbus Group Inc. Aselsan AS DeTect Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Indra Sistemas SA Hensoldt AG Almaz Antey Corporation Finmeccanica SpA Rockwell Collins Inc. Bharat Electronics Limited The Boeing Co. FLIR Systems Inc. Honeywell International Inc. L3Harris Technologies Inc. NEC Corporation QinetiQ Group plc Reutech Radar Systems Pty Ltd. Terma A/S ThalesRaytheonSystems LLC Toshiba Corp.
