Air And Missile Defense Radar Market 2025-2034: Machine Learning Revolutionizes Radar Systems, Boosts Threat Assessment Capabilities

The Air and Missile Defense Radar Market, valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2025, is projected to soar to USD 24.1 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is propelled by escalating geopolitical tensions and the demand for sophisticated threat detection and tracking technologies.

This sector focuses on the advancement of radar systems leveraging AI technologies, including machine learning and signal processing, for precise detection and tracking of various threats such as aircraft, missiles, and drones. The use of AI enables radar systems to offer real-time analysis and insights into threat behavior and trajectory.

Spanning ground, airborne, and naval applications, the market is transitioning from conventional radar systems to adaptive AI-driven models. 2024 witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of AI-enabled radars, emphasizing better target discrimination and clutter reduction. The fusion of AI and advanced signal processing has enhanced target tracking and trajectory forecasting.

AI continues to optimize radar resource management, adapting to dynamic threat environments, and improving data fusion and threat assessment capabilities. Radar calibration automation via AI has yielded greater accuracy, and innovations in predicting electronic warfare attacks have bolstered defensive measures.

The future, extending beyond 2025, signals continuous growth and innovation with AI-powered multi-sensor fusion leading the way. This advancement allows the integration of radar data with other sensors, enhancing situational awareness. The synergy of AI and quantum radar promises elevated detection capabilities and stronger resilience to electronic warfare. AI's role in automating complex tasks such as threat classification is set to expand further.

