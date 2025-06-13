Young Entrepreneur Builds Thriving Business From Her Passion For Craftsmanship

Mia and some of her "Mia's Corner" creations.

Mia's dad has instructed her on the proper and safe use of power tools.

Mia often shops, selecting the right materials for each of her birdhouses.

Mia's Corner has expanded far beyond what Mia and her Dad originally expected.

- Mia Malover

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What started as a heartfelt Mother's Day gift has blossomed into a thriving small business for 12-year-old Mia Malover. At just nine years old, Mia built her first birdhouse as a gift for her mother, sparking admiration from family and friends. Soon after, requests poured in, leading Mia to establish Mia's Corner-a venture that has since sold nearly 300 handmade birdhouses.

Mia's love for craftsmanship was nurtured in her father's workshop, where Mike Malover taught her safety protocols, the use of power tools, and woodworking techniques. Eventually, Mia carved out her own space in his shop-Mia's Corner-where she could bring her creative visions to life.

Determined to grow her business, Mia set a goal to create enough inventory for her first craft show. After months of dedication, she successfully built 60 birdhouses and debuted them at the 2024 Oxford High School Craft Show. The response was overwhelming, selling more than 20 birdhouses on the first day, with the rest purchased through social media outreach.

Beyond her sales success, Mia's Corner has provided Mia with invaluable lessons in entrepreneurship, inventory management, and craftsmanship. She currently offers four unique styles, including The Rustic, made entirely from reclaimed wood. Each piece is crafted with stainless steel hardware, vibrant colors, a protective clear coat, and a removable panel for easy cleaning.

“My dad has really helped me understand what production is, rather than just making one at a time,” Mia shares.“He even got me a paint sprayer to help with making a few at a time. The little corner of the shop he gave me to work from, is definitely growing!”

Looking ahead, Mia hopes to expand her operations with a small trailer for easier transport to craft shows and a website to sell her creations online. With her sights set on saving for a Ford Bronco when she gets her driver's license, Mia exemplifies the spirit of young entrepreneurship and the power of turning passion into business.

