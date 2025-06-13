Netcompany - Major Shareholder Announcement

13 June 2025





Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

On 12 June 2025 Danske Bank A/S informed Netcompany, that Danske Bank A/S as of 11 June 2025 directly and indirectly via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen DI, Investeringsforeningen DI Select, Kapitalforeningen DI Institutional, Danske Bank A/S, and Sicav Capital LUX controls 2,587,150 voting rights corresponding to 5.45% of the total voting rights in Netcompany.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

