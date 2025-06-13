Glassbeam Awarded Fedramp Authorization For Its SAAS Analytics Solution For Connected Medical Systems By The U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs.

This designation enables Glassbeam to support federal government agency customers increase uptime for all MRI and CT scanners and avoid costly service delays.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc. , a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced it has received FedRAMP authorization. Delivered as a service, Clinsights Service Analytics enables federal agencies, state and local governments, and providers of critical infrastructure to improve equipment availability and service productivity.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP authorization follows a successful security audit via an accredited third-party assessor.

"Glassbeam considers it a privilege to support the VA in its vital mission to serve Veterans. Achieving FedRAMP authorization for the VA demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the secure and careful handling of critical medical data. We are eager to continue our collaboration, enhancing the healthcare experience for those who have served.," according to Rich Jones, CEO of Glassbeam. Clinsights Service Analytics provides the only multi-vendor SaaS offering for proactive alerts in the federal marketplace, allowing federal organizations improve machine uptime, service engineer productivity and patient care by transforming maintenance services from break-fix to proactive-predictive through a highly scalable platform.

Glassbeam recently partnered with the VHA Medical Device Networking and Cybersecurity Division and has supported the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with a deployment of Glassbeam Service Analytics within VISN 2.

Unexpected equipment failures, lead to unplanned downtime which disrupts patient schedules, additional costs, and reduced access for imaging departments. With the completed authorization, Glassbeam is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and increasing our work with the VA to deliver improved diagnosis and issue resolution. "We are excited to bring forward the technology to enable the monitoring and alerts for our valued customers, the VA clinicians." stated Garth Donaldson, Vice President of Sales, Glassbeam.

Glassbeam uses artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning to monitor medical devices, including MRI, CT scanners and other imaging equipment, in real-time to anticipate needed repairs and maximize uptime. Its ease of deployment and remote access option ensures operational efficiency while helping patients receive much-needed care, avoiding unnecessary delays.

