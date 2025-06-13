4Th China-Africa Expo Kicks Off In Hunan, Drawing Global Participation

CHANGSHA, China, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet:

The 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened on Wednesday (June 12) in Changsha, the capital city of Central China's Hunan Province. Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi also attended the opening ceremony.

Under the theme "China and Africa: Together Toward Modernization," the four-day event is the largest in the expo's history. It has drawn participants from 53 African nations, 11 international organizations, 27 Chinese provinces and municipalities, and over 4,700 Chinese and African enterprises, business associations, and financial institutions. Total registered attendance exceeds 30,000.

This year's expo features a 100,000-square-meter exhibition area. It includes country pavilions from 26 African nations and promotion booths from 23 Chinese provinces and cities. The main venue is organized into six specialized pavilions and a central area, covering sectors like smart mining, clean energy, and modern agriculture.

New highlights debut this year, including dedicated exhibitions for "African Quality Products" and the China-Africa Fashion Industry. These showcase premium African agricultural goods, food products, handicrafts, and Chinese electromechanical equipment. Satellite events include a pavilion at the permanent exhibition hall of the Gaoqiao Wholesale Market and an engineering machinery remanufacturing exhibition at the Central China International Machinery Park in Xiangtan.

Running alongside the expo are 30 economic and trade events focused on implementing the China-Africa "10 partnership action plans" . These cover key cooperation areas such as: industrial chain collaboration, green mining, infrastructure development, traditional medicine, cultural trade, and youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

The expo has already yielded significant results, with the signing of 175 cooperation projects related to the 10 partnership action plans. The total value of these projects amounts to $11.39 billion USD.

SOURCE haiwainet

