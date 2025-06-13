Nigerian Content Development And Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Amid Focus On Enhancing Local Capacity

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) – the organization tasked with overseeing Nigerian content plans developed by operators -, has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference to discuss strategies for enhancing capacity building and local participation across the oil and gas sector.

As Nigeria strives to boost oil production to two million barrels per day while scaling-up gas capacity, the NCDMB plays an instrumental part in ensuring local content plans established by operators align with national goals spearheaded by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGID) Act. During AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Ogbe will outline how operators can strengthen local content in the industry, particularly as major projects prepare for development.

Recent initiatives reflect the commitment by the NCDMB to enhance local capacity in Nigerian oil and gas. In May 2025, the organization graduated 20 trainees in critical engineering competencies as part of a 12-month capacity building initiative for oil and gas industry operations. Trainees received international certification. In February 2025, the organization donated a fully-equipped Information and Communication Technology center for the Community Secondary School in Brass Local Government Area. These programs signal the NCDMB's commitment to skills development – from primary and secondary education all the way through to tertiary education.

In addition to training initiatives, the organization is strengthening its partnerships with international and regional companies to bolster local content. In April 2025, the NCDMB and Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration to advance national objectives in local content development and energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, in March 2025, the NCDMB reaffirmed its partnership with the African Petroleum Producers Organization to establish African centers of excellence in local content development. The move aligns with ambitions by both organizations to scale-up capacity building in the oil and gas sector.

Established in 2010 under the NOGID Act, the NCDMB has emerged as a driving force behind developing local capacity across the country's oil and gas industry. The organization works closely with a variety of stakeholders – from upstream operators to downstream players to educational, financial and technology institutions – to drive local content strategies. Under a mandate to boost Nigerian local capacity to 70% by 2027, the company has developed 150 information and communication technology centers in second schools across the country, while upgraded select technical colleges, revamped primary schools and trained over 16,000 individuals. Looking ahead, the NCDMB aims to enhance training and local content even further, ensuring the Nigerian oil and gas industry becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth in the country. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Ogbe will share insights into this strategy, highlighting ongoing initiatives and future local content plans.

“The NCDMB is not only playing an instrumental part in unlocking greater local value in Nigeria, but setting a strong benchmark for other resource-rich countries seeking to enhance local participation in the oil and gas industry. By prioritizing workforce training and skills development, working closely with operators and overseeing their respective content plans, the organization is ensuring Nigeria unlocks greater value from its oil and gas market,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber.

