403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QNET Unveils Father's Day Gifts To Honour The Everyday Hero In Your Life
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, June 13th, 2025 : Father's Day is more than just a calendar date, it's a reminder of strength, wisdom, and quiet sacrifices. This year, honour the man who shaped your world with a gift that reflects his timeless presence. Mugnier's handpicked selection of luxury timepieces brings together sophistication, strength, and sentiment - just like him.
Whether it's your dad, a father figure, or a new dad stepping into his role, QNET's curated curation of watches from Mugnier offers the perfect blend of utility, elegance, and emotional value.
The Mugnier Semper Collection:
For the father who leads with grace and unwavering calm, the Mugnier Semper Lumière is a tribute to silent strength. Drawing inspiration from the tranquillity of the English countryside and the crisp charm of the Swiss Alps, this collection captures the essence of classic European elegance.
Crafted with stainless steel and available in polished gold and dual-tone variants, the Semper Lumière offers both quartz and automatic options. Its gold-toned men's variant stands out with a regal appeal, reminiscent of sunlight cascading over rolling hills, while the Swiss movement ensures unmatched precision. With sapphire-coated crystal glass and 5 ATM water resistance, it's the perfect gift for a man whose strength is enduring and presence steady.
The Mugnier Invictus Collection:
For the bold, adventurous dad who always charted his own course, the Invictus Mavris makes a strong impression. With deep nautical design cues and contemporary sharpness, this timepiece channels the power of modern sailing.
The men's wristwatch features a striking dark finish, echoing the mystique of ocean depths, while its Swiss quartz movement ensures dependable functionality. With a confident yet refined edge, it's ideal for the father who's both protector and explorer.
The Mugnier Mode Pardus Collection:
For the dad who carries effortless charm and undeniable style, the Mode Pardus is a sophisticated statement piece. Inspired by Europe's most fashionable cities from Milan to Barcelona, this collection reflects a flair for individuality amidst life's bustle.
Built for the fashion-forward man, the Mode Pardus features a contemporary dial with a Swiss quartz heart, stainless steel build, and classic Mugnier finishing. It's a celebration of personal style for the dad who's always one step ahead.
From the calm strength he embodies to the quiet impact he makes, your father deserves a gift that speaks to who he truly is. With QNET India's Mugnier collection, you're not just choosing a watch, you're choosing a story, a memory, and a tribute.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
QNET is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India, operating locally through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd.
Whether it's your dad, a father figure, or a new dad stepping into his role, QNET's curated curation of watches from Mugnier offers the perfect blend of utility, elegance, and emotional value.
The Mugnier Semper Collection:
For the father who leads with grace and unwavering calm, the Mugnier Semper Lumière is a tribute to silent strength. Drawing inspiration from the tranquillity of the English countryside and the crisp charm of the Swiss Alps, this collection captures the essence of classic European elegance.
Crafted with stainless steel and available in polished gold and dual-tone variants, the Semper Lumière offers both quartz and automatic options. Its gold-toned men's variant stands out with a regal appeal, reminiscent of sunlight cascading over rolling hills, while the Swiss movement ensures unmatched precision. With sapphire-coated crystal glass and 5 ATM water resistance, it's the perfect gift for a man whose strength is enduring and presence steady.
The Mugnier Invictus Collection:
For the bold, adventurous dad who always charted his own course, the Invictus Mavris makes a strong impression. With deep nautical design cues and contemporary sharpness, this timepiece channels the power of modern sailing.
The men's wristwatch features a striking dark finish, echoing the mystique of ocean depths, while its Swiss quartz movement ensures dependable functionality. With a confident yet refined edge, it's ideal for the father who's both protector and explorer.
The Mugnier Mode Pardus Collection:
For the dad who carries effortless charm and undeniable style, the Mode Pardus is a sophisticated statement piece. Inspired by Europe's most fashionable cities from Milan to Barcelona, this collection reflects a flair for individuality amidst life's bustle.
Built for the fashion-forward man, the Mode Pardus features a contemporary dial with a Swiss quartz heart, stainless steel build, and classic Mugnier finishing. It's a celebration of personal style for the dad who's always one step ahead.
From the calm strength he embodies to the quiet impact he makes, your father deserves a gift that speaks to who he truly is. With QNET India's Mugnier collection, you're not just choosing a watch, you're choosing a story, a memory, and a tribute.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
QNET is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India, operating locally through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd.
Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.
User :- Raju Marelli
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment