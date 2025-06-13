403
Manipal Hospitals' New Neuro Initiative Brings World-Class Brain Care Closer To Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 12th June 2025: Manipal Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare institution in Eastern India, has unveiled its state-of-the-art comprehensive neuro team ushering in a new era of integrated and advanced neurological care. This landmark initiative brings together the combined expertise of neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro interventionalists, neuro radiologists and neuro rehabilitation specialists to deliver seamless, multidisciplinary treatment for a wide spectrum of brain, spine, and nerve disorders. With a strong emphasis on timely intervention, clinical excellence and holistic healing, the programme is designed to offer world-class, research-backed care for both adults and children, further strengthening Manipal Hospitals' position as a premier destination for neurological excellence.
The announcement was made at a press conference held at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, spearheaded by Dr. Jayanta Roy, Director & Advisor, Regional Head (East) – Neurology. The event was attended by some of the region's most esteemed neuro specialists, including Dr. Amlan Mandal, Consultant – Adult & Paediatric Neurology, Manipal Hospital – EM Bypass; Dr. Nikhil Prasun Singh, HOD – Neurology, Manipal Hospital – Broadway; Dr. Dipendra Kumar Pradhan, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; Dr. Rajan Kumar, Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; Dr. Biswajit Paul, Consultant Interventional Neurologist, Manipal Hospital – Dhakuria; Dr. Nirmalya Ray, Consultant – Neuro Interventional Radiologist, Manipal Hospital – EM Bypass; Dr. Ansu Sen, Senior Consultant –Neurology, Manipal Hospital – Salt Lake; Dr. Ananya Sengupta, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; Dr. Avik Mukherjee, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; Dr. Subhadeep Banerjee, Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; and Dr. Sampurna Chowdhury, Associate Consultant Neurologist, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur.
Adding to the multidisciplinary strength of the gathering were renowned experts from other specialties, including Dr. Indranil Ghosh, Consultant – Neuroanaesthesiology, Neurointensive Care, Pain and Palliative Care Specialist, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; Dr. Saumen Meur, HOD & Senior Consultant – Paediatrics, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur; and Dr. Shugota Chakrabarti, Regional Head – Medical Services, Manipal Hospitals – East, who also graced the occasion with their presence.
Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive healthcare, Manipal Hospitals has also partnered with Asha Niketan, an NGO devoted to supporting children on the autism spectrum. As part of this compassionate initiative, the hospital has extended free neuro consultations to children under the NGO's care, an effort that reflects Manipal's vision of empowering every child with access to quality medical support.
At the heart of Manipal Hospitals' advanced neuro initiative is the Acute Stroke Management Programme, built on internationally recognized Stroke Code protocols. The programme is designed for speed and precision, enabling rapid patient assessment, immediate neuroimaging, and timely treatments like thrombolysis or clot retrieval, all within the critical“golden hour.” This early intervention window often determines the difference between full recovery and lifelong disability.
Supporting this is the robust Neuro Trauma Management service, which provides emergency care for patients with brain injuries caused by road accidents, falls, or blunt trauma. With a highly trained trauma team and state-of-the-art surgical infrastructure, the unit is equipped to deliver swift, often life-saving interventions that can dramatically improve outcomes.
Recognizing that children need specialized attention, Manipal Hospitals has also established a dedicated Paediatric Neurology and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). This unit offers targeted care for conditions such as epilepsy, cerebral palsy, developmental delays, and congenital neurological disorders. Staffed by paediatric neurologists and critical care experts, it ensures that young patients receive expert-led, compassionate care in a safe and responsive environment tailored to their needs.
Bridging a vital gap in everyday neuro care, the hospital has launched an Urgent Neurology Clinic, which operates daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. This walk-in service is designed to offer immediate consultations for early neurological warning signs-such as dizziness, severe headaches, blurred vision, or limb weakness-symptoms that, if detected early, can prevent major neurological events.
One of the most forward-thinking additions to the initiative is the Stroke Risk Assessment and Prevention Clinic. This clinic focuses on identifying individuals at risk before symptoms appear-using genetic profiling, family history analysis, and lifestyle assessments. Based on this evaluation, patients receive customized plans for diet, fitness, and stress management. In a country where stroke cases are rising alarmingly among young adults, this clinic aims to shift the focus from reactive treatment to proactive prevention-preserving not just health, but also long-term emotional and financial stability for families.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Jayanta Roy, Director & Advisor, Regional Head (East) – Neurology, Manipal Hospitals, emphasized the team's commitment to both quality and accessibility.“At Manipal, we operate under international clinical standards and invest significantly in training our entire care ecosystem - from doctors to nurses - to maintain consistency and quality across all units. One in four people globally is likely to suffer a stroke at some point in life. That is why our mission is not only to treat but also to educate. The Mukundapur Unit is equipped with a dedicated Paediatric ICU and a Stroke Prevention Clinic, supported by a robust Neurovascular Research Unit. We are also proud to bring the concept of an Urgent Neurology Clinic to India - a model already popular in the UK and USA - with locations being introduced both at our Mukundapur campus in South Kolkata and at Broadway in North Kolkata. Our free consultation initiative for children at Asha Niketan embodies our deep commitment to inclusive healthcare. Just as we have partnered with Asha Niketan, we aspire to extend this reach to more communities-because everyone deserves access to preventive and compassionate care that empowers lives and builds healthier futures.”
Adding to the perspective, Dr. Amlan Mandal, Consultant – Adult & Paediatric Neurology, Manipal Hospital – EM Bypass highlighted the unique multidisciplinary synergy of the neuro programme.“This initiative brings all neuro-related disciplines under one coordinated system, which is essential for the efficient management of complex neurological cases. Whether it is a brain tumour, spinal cord injury, or paediatric neurosurgical need, our unified team approach ensures fast decision-making, precise treatment, and seamless post-operative care. Our Neuro ICU is designed to handle high-risk cases with state-of-the-art equipment and is supported by dedicated neuro-anaesthesia protocols. What we are building here is not just a hospital unit, but an ecosystem where innovation meets accountability - with patient recovery at the center of everything.”
Dr. Dipendra Kumar Pradhan, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital – Mukundapur reflected on the transformative impact of comprehensive neuro care,“In neurosurgery, every second is a chance to save a life - or change it forever. Whether it is a stroke, a brain injury, or a complex spine case, the decisions we make in those critical moments are life-defining. With our Acute Stroke Management Programme, we have built a system where surgical precision meets speed - enabling seamless coordination from emergency triage to operating room. But true healing doesn't stop at surgery. Through our Stroke Risk Clinic and Neuro Trauma services, we are helping patients and families understand the risks, prevent recurrence, and walk the road to recovery with confidence. Neurosurgery today is not just about operating - it is about being present at every step of a patient's journey, from crisis to comeback.”
Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer – Manipal Hospitals – East, said, "Our focus has always been on making quality healthcare accessible and timely for the communities we serve. With our new neuro initiative, we aim to bring together all essential services under one roof, so that patients and their families do not have to navigate between different places for diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, or follow-up. Whether it is a sudden stroke, a long-term neurological condition, or a child needing specialized care, our team is equipped to respond with speed, clarity, and compassion. This is about building trust and ensuring people receive the right care at the right time."
With the launch of this comprehensive neuro programme, Manipal Hospitals Mukundapur is reaffirming its position as a regional center of excellence in neurosciences. Through a blend of medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, research-led practice, and a heart for the community, the hospital continues its commitment to ensuring that in the realm of brain and spine health - every second truly counts.
