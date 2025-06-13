Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Spotlights Heavy Health Condition Of Its Supreme Leader's Advisor


2025-06-13 05:07:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The condition of Admiral Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is assessed as heavy, Trend reports.

Shamkhani's abode took a hit in the Israeli air strikes on Iran. He was whisked away to the hospital in dire straits, and the doctors are clutching at straws when it comes to his chances of pulling through.

To note, as a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of servicemen, including the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, were killed.

